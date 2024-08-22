Home World

From: Julia Hanigk

Press Split

A taxi driver on Mallorca is allegedly beaten so badly by German tourists that they have to be hospitalized. They are also said to work as police officers.

Palma – Mallorca (Spain) is and remains one of the favorite destinations for German vacationers. For some, the beckoning prospect is relaxation on the beach, while others are primarily interested in the party mile at Ballermann. Locals are increasingly disturbed by the masses of tourists and are protesting. Mallorca has already tightened its alcohol regulations to combat drunken tourism. But now the protests against mass tourism could be fueled again – because two tourists, who are apparently also supposed to work as police officers in Essen, are said to have injured a 71-year-old taxi driver so badly that he had to be taken to hospital.

The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The argument was apparently sparked by a lost cell phone that the taxi driver did not have with him despite the attackers’ accusations, according to Spanish police.

“Thought they were going to kill me”: Mallorca taxi driver allegedly beaten up by Germans

“I thought they were going to kill me. I hardly understand how my body could have survived the attack,” taxi driver José María P. was told in the Mallorca Newspaper The attackers had pretended to be German police officers and had “held their ID cards under his nose,” said the 71-year-old, who is in hospital in Palma with a broken arm, two broken ribs, bloodshot eyes, other injuries and numerous bruises. The appearance of the police had “saved his life.” The Picture He also said: “They started hitting and kicking me. I begged, but it didn’t help.”

Members of the Spanish Guardia Civil are deployed near a beach. © Guardia Civil/Europapress/dpa

The police did indeed temporarily arrest four Germans, according to the police on the Spanish holiday island. The police headquarters in Essen told the dpa: “We are aware of the incident.” “There is a suspicion, we cannot rule it out,” he added. The dpa received information “from a reliable source” that at least two of the accused are actually police officers from Essen (North Rhine-Westphalia) who were on the island for private reasons. This was first reported by the Rheinische Post reported. All four suspects are now back in Germany. Bild newspaper said José María P. said: “Our lawyer explained to me that there was no risk of them fleeing because they were police officers.”

“Were completely drunk”: Holidaymakers beat taxi driver in Mallorca so badly that he has to be hospitalised

The sensational case was also reported by Mallorca Magazine and in other island media as well as on the Spanish state television station RTVE reported. The police in Mallorca have reportedly launched an investigation. This could have serious consequences for the Germans. On Spanish television, the victim’s son reported that his father could possibly go blind in one eye. Spanish law provides for prison sentences of three to six years for serious bodily harm.

According to the taxi driver who was attacked, three of the four accused men got into his taxi on Schinkenstraße, the main party mile on Ballermann, to be driven to their hotel in the middle of the island. “Two of them were completely drunk.” Four other men from the seven-person holiday group took another taxi.

Fight over a lost cell phone – which turned up unblemished

According to the police and the victim, the violent confrontation took place at the destination. One of the Germans had lost his cell phone and accused the taxi driver of stealing it. At first everything was fine, the taxi driver reported. “They split the bill and gave me a good tip. I helped unload the two drunks.” Then one of the passengers lost his cell phone. “Three other people came out of the hotel. We turned the taxi upside down and looked for the cell phone.”

Although they found nothing, he was still brutally beaten, José María complained to reporters from his hospital bed. The Germans later found the allegedly stolen cell phone in the bag of a friend, the Mallorca NewspaperThe taxi driver has since undergone surgery, according to the Bild newspaper.

Incident damages the image of German tourists on Mallorca

An incident that does not necessarily cast a better light on mass tourism or German tourists on Mallorca. The taxi driver summed up to the Mallorca Newspaper: “I’ve often been asked what I think of the Germans. I was always full of praise. Now I don’t even want to see them lying on the beach.” (jh/dpa)