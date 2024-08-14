Home World

From: Martina Lippl

What happened? A 43-year-old man from Germany disappeared while hiking in Corsica. His car was found, but there is no trace of him.

Corsica – Search teams with dogs are combing steep terrain, drones and divers are in action – so far without success. Since August 1st, a father from Münster (NRW) is considered French Mediterranean Corsica reported missing. The 43-year-old had set out alone on a river hike in the morning and did not return. His family is desperate and is not giving up.

German holidaymaker missing in Corsica

The French authorities are supporting the Missing person case faced with a mystery. Despite large-scale search operations, the father of a family from Germany has disappeared from the face of the earth. Analyses of cell phone data were inconclusive.

The 43-year-old was last seen on Thursday (1 August) at 10 a.m. when he left a campsite near the Fiumicelli Bridge in Quenza (South Corsica). Uwe had spent the night there with his wife and three children (aged five, eight and ten). He had set out alone on a river hike and was said to have been wearing only blue swimming trunks and hiking boots. So far, only the missing man’s car has been found about 200 metres from the “Pont de Fiumicelli” bridge.

He had already undertaken the route the day before with his family up to a rocky barrier to a typical river basin, reports corsematin.comThis time, however, his father wanted to climb higher on the Fiumicelli. Uwe did not return from this tour. At around 7 p.m., his wife alerted the fire brigade.

Father of three missing in Corsica – police ask public for information

The police are still asking for help and have launched an appeal for witnesses: the missing man is said to be 1.87 meters tall and has brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or further information is asked to contact the operations center of the Gendarmerie Corse-du-Sud, according to a Facebook post.

Missing family father in Corsica – tips and donations

Crystal clear water and bizarre rock formations: The river hike in the Fiumicelli (photo) is one of the most beautiful tours in Corsica. © imago

In consultation with the authorities, the family organized another search on August 9 with the help of volunteers and friends. In this partly very steep area, according to corsematin.com, However, the police had already been deployed with drones and search dogs.

Another private search operation with professional support and technical equipment is planned, as reported on the donation platform gofundme.com to find out. Family and friends are collecting money for this.

“We are overwhelmed by the wave of willingness to help and thank all donors from the bottom of our hearts. Any surplus amounts will enable the costly search for Uwe to be continued professionally. We would therefore be delighted if our appeal was shared further,” wrote an organizer in the update on August 13. Over 49,800 euros have now been raised (as of August 14, 1 p.m.). The missing man’s family has now returned to Münster.

Giving up was also for the Family of missing Arian no option. After the police stopped the active search After the boy was searched for, a team with sniffer dogs began work.