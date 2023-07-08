Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

A tourist from Germany has to wonder about his compatriots on vacation in France. They don’t take it too seriously when it comes to hygiene on the campsite.

Munich – For some it’s a cliché, for others it’s the bitter reality: when Germans go on vacation, the behavior sometimes leaves a lot to be desired. The outfit as conspicuous as possible, the behavior sometimes rude. On the left the jukebox, on the right the canned beer and collectively intoning songs that only shine with fecal language.

But it also got disgusting at a campsite in France, like a German vacationer via Twitter documented. There, his compatriots probably still have so much to learn in terms of hygiene that the operator promptly reacted in the form of a very special “raffle” – and thus demanded more cleanliness.

On vacation in France: German vacationers are ashamed because of the complaint note on the campsite for compatriots

The user began his post on Twitter with the words: “The moment on vacation when you are absolutely ashamed of yourself on the campsite in France.” The picture below then makes it clear what the vacationer is specifically about. A note with the title “Competition” is stuck to the wall, the content of which is ironically sardonic – like the one recently Label on a car that came up with a special parking instruction.

“We are looking for the person who throws the most dirty toilet paper next to the toilet! There are really great prizes to be won,” says the note from the French campsite. Then the “prices” are presented. The 1st prize is “a working day with our super cleaning team”, which lasts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The 2nd prize includes the cleaning of the toilets on the beach after the game of Flunkyball, also starting at 6 am. Anyone who ends up on the podium and thus at least scoops 3rd prize can look forward to a rag and cleaning agent. In addition, the probably not very serious advice from the management to make an effort and to show proof photos at the reception. Meanwhile, the main prize is one Describe a deposit slip that identifies almost 3000 bottles – and brought in plenty of money.

“There are really bastards around here”: Vacationers from Germany get angry about other tourists

The crux of the problem in France, which this fictitious “competition” was intended to illustrate, was of course that some holidaymakers seemed to be misbehaving. And left the toilets of the campsite in a bad state. The Twitter user, who apparently vacationed there, also commented on the photo himself and provided further information about the campsite.

We were talking about the “really nice” campground staff who would be “helpful” and take care of clean sanitary facilities several times a day. However, this is counteracted vigorously by “dirty pigs”. The fact that the “competition” notice was written in German would also speak volumes – and of course point directly to the nationality of the perpetrators.

“There are piglets like that everywhere”: German vacationers dirty toilets on campsite in France

Another Twitter user is meanwhile commenting on the photo of the campsite in France. “Believe me, there are piglets like that everywhere,” they say. And, according to the user, it’s not even the “lords of creation who are the biggest piglets”. Of course, this is tantamount to a subjective assessment and cannot be proven in general.

But it doesn't change anything about the situation and the dirty toilet paper that always ends up next to the toilet at the said campsite in France. A mess that no one can use, and which is likely to spoil the holiday of many guests. It is also extremely disrespectful behavior towards the cleaning staff.