Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Press Split

A tourist falls into a river in South Tyrol at night. His great luck is that two other holidaymakers saw this.

Steinhaus/Italy – There were anxious and probably very long moments in South Tyrol, which is otherwise atmospherically so tranquil. A German holidaymaker triggered a rescue operation near Steinhaus on Friday night. Two young tourists played guardian angels and saved the 58-year-old's life in Italy.

The man slipped from the sidewalk over the embankment into the Ahr around two o'clock in the morning. The two tourists observed this, alerted the rescue workers and held the German and his head above water. This is what the South Tyrolean portal reports stol.it. The first responders proved to be very lucky and fought for the man until the emergency services got there.

Young tourists save the life of a German holidaymaker in South Tyrol

These then came in great strength. In addition to the Steinhaus volunteer fire department, the White Cross of Luttach and an emergency doctor also rushed to the Ahr. The Ahrntal mountain rescue service was also in action. The man was taken to Bruneck Hospital with minor injuries. The FF Steinhaus has not yet been available to provide further details.

St. Johann im Ahrntal, South Tyrol, a few kilometers from Steinhaus. A German vacationer fell into the river there on Friday night. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Hannes Brandstätter

Two accidents shocked the South Tyrol region in the past

It wasn't until May 2023 that a man drowned in the Ahr near Steinhaus suedtirolnews.it reported. At that time, around 400 emergency services from the fire department, water rescue, district association, White Cross, air rescue, emergency pastoral care and authorities were on duty.

The area, which otherwise invites holidaymakers to go hiking and cycling, is also remembered by many people because of another disaster. In 2020, a drunk South Tyrolean from the Puster Valley in nearby Luttach raced into a group of 17 students from Germany. Seven people died and ten were injured, some seriously. We reported in detail at the time.