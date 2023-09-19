Home page World

Birthday campaign turns into a catastrophe: A German holidaymaker dies in a tandem crash – one day before his special birthday. The paragliding pilot is seriously injured.

Ridnaun – A German holidaymaker wanted to ring in his upcoming 70th birthday with an adventure. The paragliding flight in South Tyrol came to a fatal end. The cause of the accident is not yet clear.

Paragliding accident: German dies the day before his 70th birthday

The tragedy occurred on September 11th, one day before the 69-year-old’s milestone birthday. An experienced pilot started a tandem flight with the Italian vacationer above the Prischeralm in Ridnaun, reported the South Tyrolean news portal stol.it. Two hikers observed the departure at 11.30 a.m. above the Prischeralm in Ridnaun. A little later the paraglider hit the ground out of control.

The witnesses made an emergency call and provided first aid until the emergency services arrived. “We received the call from the control center in Bolzano and flew up with two helicopters with mountain rescuers and emergency doctors. Two people were involved in the accident, both of whom were unresponsive,” said a spokesman for the mountain rescue service Picture with.

Tandem crash: German dies at the scene of the accident

When the rescue workers arrived, it was already too late for the German. The emergency doctor could only determine that the passenger was dead. His injuries were too severe, he said stol.it.

The pilot also suffered serious injuries from the crash and had to be ventilated on site, it was said. He has polytrauma, i.e. multiple injuries in different parts of his body. A helicopter took him to a hospital.

Paragliding tragedy: Relatives waited in the valley for deceased holidaymakers

Down in the valley the relatives were waiting for the deceased, including his wife. They were finally informed of the death of the almost 70-year-old.

How the accident could have happened is still unclear. The pilot had been offering tandem flights from Ridnaun for many years. In the summer he took off on paragliding flights almost every day, often several times a day. The hikers were also unable to observe any reason for the crash. “Both were starting and fell a few meters,” said a police spokesman Picture. The exact cause is still being determined.

Paragliding accidents happen again and again. Just recently a paraglider pilot fell at Brauneck in Upper Bavaria. He suffered some injuries. A fatal parachute jump took place on Lake Garda last year. A 33-year-old was killed. (hk)