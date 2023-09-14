Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

View of the entrance to an emergency room: A German tourist died shortly after an unsuccessful visit to a hospital. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Eibner



A German vacationer goes to an emergency room in southern France. He will not be treated there. A little later the man dies in his car.

Saint-Tropez – His vacation in the south of France ended fatally for a German. The man had gone to the emergency room of a clinic, but could not be treated there because it was understaffed, according to the German-French news agency Agence France Press (afp) reported. After waiting in vain for two hours, the tourist got into his car and died a short time later in a parking lot.

German tourist dies in France: Emergency room restricted due to illness

Matthieu Blanc, deputy head of the Intercommunal Hospital Center of Frejus and Saint-Raphael, explained: “After his death, an internal investigation was initiated into the circumstances of his admission.” At the same time, he emphasized that the emergency room of the affected hospital is currently limited because one of the doctors has been was down for several weeks. According to Blanc, the German patient was met by a nurse at 7 a.m. and left at 9 a.m.

The news channel BFM Var even reported, the German waited in vain for more than four hours to be treated in the clinic because of severe pain. However, it is not clear whether he left the building voluntarily or was asked to do so. His body was discovered in his car in a commercial parking lot in the small community of Gassin, apparently by the gendarmerie.

German embassy confirms death: Justice is apparently not investigating

A doctor certified a natural cause of death. It goes on to say: afp-Report that it is not a case for justice. The case happened on Thursday, September 7th. The German Embassy in Paris confirmed the German’s death on Tuesday, September 12th, without commenting on the circumstances.

According to the newspaper Nice Matins the man was 57 years old. His wife alerted authorities that he spent several hours in the emergency room before his death. There is speculation here as to whether the couple may have misunderstood the instructions, which were apparently given in French. They are said to have been told to wait for the health center’s unscheduled treatment center to open at 10 a.m.

Video: Does the child need to go to the emergency room? How parents decide

Emergency room turns Germans away: reserved for patients in mortal danger

The newspaper Var Matin According to the article, points out that the deceased was not treated in the emergency room because at the time in question it was reserved for patients in mortal danger. The staff is said to have told him to wait until 10 a.m., but the man had left the hospital beforehand.

The report also states that the emergency room in Saint-Tropez has only functioned to a limited extent ten times since the beginning of the summer. Emergency rooms in France have been in crisis for a long time. According to the union, 163 emergency services nationwide were at least partially closed over the summer due to a lack of staff. More than half of the departments were affected, both rural areas and large cities.

Emergency in France’s emergency rooms: further partial closures foreseeable

BFM quotes concerned residents. “There is a shortage of staff, that is a problem,” said one person: “If people are injured or have a heart problem and are not treated immediately, that is serious.” Another complained: “We are never safe from problems and we don’t know , where we should go. It is still very problematic. Where should we go, Toulon or Frejus? That’s a long way to go.”

There is no improvement in sight, they say. For the hospital in Saint-Tropez further partial closures for the coming days to fear.

In Bad Tölz, a woman stands in front of a closed emergency pharmacy and calls the police. On the Mediterranean, a child is stung by a sea anemone and is seriously injured. Doctors are demanding a penalty for unnecessary emergency room visits. (mg)