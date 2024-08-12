Home World

A German holiday couple caused a stir on Lake Garda. A failed turning maneuver ended in disaster. A camera recorded the incident.

Salò – Italy’s largest lake attracts numerous holidaymakers every year – especially from Germany. But a seemingly harmless refueling stop at Lake Garda ended in chaos for a married couple.

Car wash in Italy collapses: German pensioner causes accident

A 77-year-old pensioner stopped his car at a petrol station in the municipality of Salò on Lake Garda on Monday (5 August). According to the local newspaper Brescia Newspaper reported that he wanted to ask for directions to the hotel because he and his wife in the passenger seat had apparently gotten lost.

The holidaymaker is said to have even asked a petrol station attendant to accompany them on the way back. When the attendant refused, the pensioner became angry. When turning, he accelerated too much and crashed into a gantry car wash. This then collapsed.

Pensioner from Germany crashes car into car wash: Camera records incident

The German couple were trapped in the vehicle, but were later freed by the fire department. An ambulance was also on site, but medical help was not necessary, the newspaper reported. Today. No one was injured. However, the damage to the car wash is likely to be considerable. The exact amount is not yet known.

A security camera at the gas station apparently recorded the incident. In any case, a video of the accident is circulating on social media. It shows how the BMW tried to turn around – but clearly too fast. Shortly afterwards, the vehicle crashed into the car wash. Fortunately, there was no other car in the car wash at the time.

