Benjamin Bauer

A hiking tour on the Seiser Alm in South Tyrol ends with a group of Germans suffering from mysterious symptoms. Paramedics take them to a hospital wearing protective suits.

Siusi – When hiking on the mountain pastures, most people probably don’t think about the danger of poisoning, diseases or viruses. But for a group of ten German hikers, such a tour ended in hospital in South Tyrol (Italy). After complaining of nausea, they were picked up from the Seiser Alm by rescue workers and taken to a clinic.

Mass poisoning in Alpine hut: Hikers in South Tyrol are cared for by emergency services in protective clothing

According to reports from Italian and Tyrolean media, an emergency call was made on Friday afternoon at around 4:45 p.m.: There had been cases of poisoning in a mountain hut near the Seiser Alm. Rescue teams from the White Cross of Val Gardena, wearing protective clothing and face masks, set out to fetch the hikers from the mountain hut. They were taken to the mountain hut, given first aid there and then transported to the Brixen hospital, about 35 kilometers away.

German hiking group ends up in hospital after complaints

Already on the night of Friday (23 August) a member of the hiking group was admitted to hospital due to nausea. It was initially unclear whether a virus or food poisoning was the cause of the symptoms. At the request of IPPEN.MEDIA On Saturday, no one could give any precise information. The White Cross spoke loudly unsertirol24.com initially only of “other poisoning”.

The Seiser Alm is a popular destination for hikers from Germany. Most explore the picturesque landscape on foot along the hiking trails, using the wooden walkways there.