Two hikers from Germany have an accident while hiking in the Austrian Alps. A helicopter flies her to a hospital with serious injuries.

Oberndorf in Tirol – For two German hikers, an excursion on Friday (May 20) in the Alps in Austria ended fatally: the two fell about 145 meters during their climbing tour in Oberndorf in Tirol and suffered serious injuries.

Austria: German hikers lose their footing while climbing and fall despite being secured

The 44-year-old and the 49-year-old wanted to climb the Kitzbüheler Horn via a climb partly secured with ropes, the news agency reported zoom.tirol. At around 1,765 meters above sea level, the path crossed a field of snow on which the hikers apparently started to slide.

They fell down a steep gully riddled with rocks before finally coming to a halt. Both hikers were seriously injured. A helicopter was able to rescue the Germans and fly them to the Innsbruck state hospital.

