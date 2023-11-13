Home page World

Two mountaineers from Germany were confronted with a lot of snow in Tyrol. They were trapped on the mountain – and were rescued by the mountain rescue service.

Tyrol – heavy snowfall, lots of fog – and in the middle of it all two hikers from Germany. On Sunday afternoon (November 12th) the two alpinists found themselves in extreme distress. Due to excessive demands and a poorly planned tour in Tyrol, the two were faced with mountain distress.

Like the Austrian medium krone.at According to reports, mountain rescuers had to set off on a delicate rescue mission in the evening or at night under the most adverse weather conditions – with a happy ending. This was not the case for a German alpinist who fell from a frozen waterfall.

German hikers in Tyrol send out an emergency call – because they completely overestimate themselves on their mountain tour

At around 3:30 p.m., the two German alpinists reported via the emergency call that they were descending from the Meilerhütte. But they weren’t sure whether they would be able to find their way further down the path to Leutasch, a municipality in the Innsbruck-Land district in Tyrol, given the difficult weather conditions.

Since two German alpinists in Tyrol made a serious miscalculation during their mountain tour, they had to be rescued by emergency services from the Leutasch mountain rescue service. © Mountain Rescue Leutasch/Facebook

“The control center informed me about the situation and I then spoke to one of the Germans on the phone,” says Michael Strigl, the local branch manager of the Leutasch mountain rescue service krone.at quoted. “He told me they didn’t need any help at this point,” he explains. Nevertheless, at this point, six Leutasch mountain rescuers had already prepared for a possible rescue operation.

“The climb in steep terrain was tricky”: Mountain rescue services have to rescue German alpinists

And that was a good thing. Because just 20 minutes later, one of the Germans contacted us again – “and asked us for help,” said Strigl. One of the alpinists had already complained of cardiovascular problems and also suffered from panic attacks. The mountain rescue team then climbed through the Bergleintal to reach the Germans in heavy snow. These were waiting at around 1650 meters in the Mustersteinhütte area.

“There was already 40 centimeters of snow higher up, and the climb up the steep terrain was tricky,” says Strigl. The mountain rescuers were able to begin the descent with both alpinists, as the weaker one would have recovered somewhat in the meantime. But why did the two hikers get into trouble in the mountains in Tyrol? The reasoning should shock the emergency services – and not for the first time.

Hikers from Germany are freed from a life-threatening situation in Tyrol

“They said they were surprised by the weather. I then asked them if they hadn’t been following the weather report,” says the horrified local head of the Leutasch mountain rescue service. At least the emergency services managed to get the two alpinists through the crash site down into the valley.

You only have to slip once and you would be in the gorge below, says Strigl, classifying the life-threatening situation. But he was also dismayed by the history of the operation. The two alpinists spent the night in the winter room at the Meilerhütte and wanted to climb the Musterstein at a height of 2,474 meters on Sunday. A climbing mountain, as Strigl reveals. Only: “The duo didn’t even have a rope with them”. As a consequence, this can lead to a crash that ended fatally for a 39-year-old German.

“The tour planning was devastating, grade five!”: Alpinists severely punished for recklessness

“The two of them seemed more like hikers and not like high-altitude mountaineers. The summit tour would probably have ended fatally in these conditions,” says Strigl. After all, the two Germans decided to go down – albeit far too late. Strigl’s conclusion: “The tour planning was devastating, grade five!” (han)

