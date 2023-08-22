Home page World

Kai Hartwig

For two hikers from Lower Bavaria, their mountain tour in Austria ended turbulently. One left the other in the lurch. The mountain rescue team stepped in.

Munich/Saalfelden – If you go hiking in the mountains, you often don’t do it alone. After all, one can hope for the support of the accompanying persons in an emergency. However, two German hikers did not pull together on their tour in Austria. In the end, the mountain rescue team from Saalfelden am Steinernen Meer even had to intervene.

Saalfelden in Austria: German hiker leaves 64-year-old comrades-in-arms completely exhausted on the mountain

As head of operations Markus Reichholf stated in an official statement from the mountain rescuers from the state of Salzburg, they were “on Sunday evening (20 August; editor’s note) alarmed at around 10 p.m.”. Accordingly, “a mountaineer discovered a weakened hiker on the approach path to the Ingoldstadt house at an altitude of around 1950 meters”. The 64-year-old man “lay on the trail and couldn’t go any further,” said the head of the Saalfeld mountain rescue service.

His task force set out immediately and rushed to the distressed hiker from Germany. At the site, the mountain rescuers experienced a surprising turnaround. “Arrived there, the very weak 64-year-old said that he would miss his companion.” Accordingly, the man from Lower Bavaria drove to the municipality of Weißbach with an acquaintance of the same age from home on Sunday. The duo then set off “from there in the direction of the Ingoldstädter Haus (2119 m)”, according to the operations manager.

Rescuers experience “no insight” from selfish hikers – colleagues “have to manage on their own”

However, the paths of the two parted on the hike together. According to the mountain rescue service, “the second German left behind his 64-year-old companion and went on alone”. With a large-scale operation, the mountain rescuers searched for their companion based on the information from the weakened hiker.

The emergency services also informed the landlord of the Ingoldstadt house and asked him to check his location to see whether the loner believed to be missing had stayed there. Operations manager Reichholf asked the innkeeper “that he should also look in his sleeping quarters”. This request then proved to be a direct hit, the selfish wanderer was discovered sleeping in the warehouse of the house. “We woke him up, but he had no insight,” said the Bergretter boss: “He said that he had left his colleague behind and only said that he had to get by on his own.”

Meanwhile, the weakened comrade-in-arms of the less collegial hiker was brought down into the valley by the Saalfelden mountain rescuers. It remains to be seen whether the two 64-year-olds from Lower Bavaria will ever go hiking together again. Recently there was a dramatic fatal incident in the Himalayas. According to an eyewitness, mountaineers let a helper “die miserably” on an 8,000m mountain. (kh)