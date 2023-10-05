Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Fatal mountain accident in South Tyrol: German hiker falls 80 meters. An Aiut Alpin rescue helicopter was also used in the large-scale search operation (symbolic photo). © Aiut Alpin Dolomites – www.aiut-alpin-dolomites.com

Mountain rescuers in South Tyrol had to call off the search operation on Wednesday evening. The weather conditions were too bad. Now there is sad certainty.

Wolkenstein in Val Gardena – A hiker from Germany had a fatal accident during a tour in Val Gardena (South Tyrol). The holidaymaker (82) had been missing since Wednesday (October 4th). His wife and daughter alerted the mountain rescue service. A large-scale search operation then began.

South Tyrol: Mountain rescue has to cancel the search for missing holidaymakers

The 82-year-old was traveling with his family on Wednesday on a hiking trail from the Gardena Pass over the Langental down to the Wolkenstein valley. The three lost sight of each other on the route. The man had been faster and ran ahead.

Val Gardena Mountain Rescue and the fire brigade and dog unit were alerted shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, reported Rainews. However, the mountain rescuers had to cancel their search operation due to poor weather conditions. “The bad weather took us by surprise and we were only able to continue searching in the morning at daybreak,” says Aaron Moroder, mountain rescue operations manager, to the Italian news channel.

Mountain drama in South Tyrol: German hiker falls 80 meters – search teams find body

During another helicopter mission on Thursday (October 5th), mountain rescuers discovered the lifeless body of the missing man below a hiking trail. The 82-year-old could only be rescued dead. The man probably strayed from the hiking trail and fell about 80 meters into the impassable terrain. It was said that he sustained serious injuries to his head when he fell. The body was recovered by rescue teams and brought to the valley. More than 80 emergency services were involved in the search.

It wasn’t until the beginning of September that a tragic mountain accident occurred in South Tyrol while climbing the Ortler. Two climbers died, including a 35-year-old from Germany. (ml)