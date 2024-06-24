Home page World

He probably got lost on a mountainous tour: A 67-year-old German is the sixth hiking victim in Greece this June. Three other people have been missing for over a week.

Chania – The disastrous series of fatal hiking accidents in Greece continues: A 67-year-old German tourist has died on Crete after setting off on an hour-long hike, presumably getting lost and eventually being found dead. This brings the number of people who have set out in the heat and died to six since the beginning of June. Another three have been missing for over a week.

The man had started on Sunday morning in the village of Omalos on a plateau in the Chania regional district, as the Greek news channel ERT reported on Monday, citing the authorities. The target was the fishing village of Sougia, over 30 kilometers away.

Last cell phone call

His wife reported him missing on Sunday afternoon – according to media reports, the man had previously called her and said he was not feeling well. The rescue workers asked the hiker to call the emergency number 112 so that they could locate his cell phone. He was finally found and recovered dead by helicopter early on Monday morning in the rocky, difficult-to-access gorge of Tripiti. The authorities assume that he lost his bearings and took a wrong turn. He had covered dozens of kilometers from the start of the hike to the place where he was found.

It is the sixth death linked to tourist hikes and heat in Greece in the month of June alone. The deceased and missing are all foreigners between the ages of 55 and 80. Among them is the British presenter and TV doctor Michael Mosley: The 67-year-old was reported missing on the island of Symi at the beginning of June and was only found dead days later.

An 80-year-old tourist was also found dead on Crete after going hiking on her own and was only discovered a day later. A 67-year-old tourist also collapsed on the beach and died. A 55-year-old man also died on the small island of Mathraki while hiking. On Samos, a 74-year-old tourist went hiking alone – and was discovered dead days later.

“Searching with thermal imaging cameras, dogs and drones”

In addition, three people have been missing for over a week – all of them had set out on hikes. On the island of Amorgos, there has been no trace of a 59-year-old American for over a week; he had set out on a hike.

A 64-year-old and a 73-year-old French woman who had set out on a hike have been sought for over ten days on the island of Sikinos. According to media reports, they sent a message saying that one of them was not feeling well. Since then, all trace has been lost and the women’s cell phones no longer have reception. “We are searching with thermal imaging cameras, dogs and drones, but I am losing hope,” said the island’s mayor.

Locals shake their heads

It remains unclear why people keep setting off despite urgent warnings from authorities and residents as well as international media reports. Those affected probably underestimated their own strength and the effects of the high temperatures, say Greek doctors. Heat stroke, for example, can cause confusion and disorientation, which leads to hikers losing their way. Dehydration, but also general heart and circulatory problems in old age, are other dangerous factors.

Nevertheless, residents keep shaking their heads at tourists who go hiking even during the intense midday heat – when the Greeks themselves are in cool, closed houses. Temperatures in Greece in June this year were the highest since records began, with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees. dpa