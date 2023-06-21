Home page World

Kilian Bäuml

A German vacationer died while hiking in the Alps in South Tyrol. The tourist was traveling alone on a panoramic trail and fell.

Malles – A German tourist died on Tuesday (June 20) in the South Tyrolean Vinschgau. The man from Germany is said to have been outside of the Panoramaweg and fell about five meters down, reports the news portal suedtirolnews.it citing mountain rescue. The hiker is apparently an 88-year-old who was alone in the mountains.

Passers-by are said to have observed the incident and made an emergency call. According to the rescue center manager of the Mals mountain rescue service, Robert Stecher, the elderly gentleman fell around 3:30 p.m. For the man, however, any help came too late, the emergency doctor could only determine the death of the German vacationer.

German vacationer falls five meters deep in the Tyrolean Alps and dies

The cause of the man’s death has not yet been clarified – the hiker probably took a wrong step or stumbled. However, an ailment that was unexpected and sudden could also have led to the fall.

Danger when hiking in the Alps – younger holidaymakers die again and again

Many people prefer to spend their holidays in the mountains. The climb, which is often steep, is often rewarded with a beautiful view. However, the danger associated with the height should not be underestimated. Whether it’s an accident while hiking, circulatory failure due to exertion or something else – in Austria alone there are around 300 deaths a year in the Alps. Now the mountains in Tyrol have also cost the life of a German vacationer.

The Alps also harbor dangers for younger people, especially a bridge in the Swiss Alps. Just recently, a 31-year-old woman from Canada fell to her death from the Alpen Bridge. Another hiker even survived the 80 meter fall and was able to be rescued despite the wintry conditions. (kiba)