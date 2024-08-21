Home World

From: Julia Hanigk, Bjarne Kommnick

Press Split

A serious boating accident occurs off the coast of Italy. Survivors and rescuers describe the dramatic scenes before the yacht sank.

Porticello – The luxury yacht “Bayesian” has sunk off the Italian coast. The ship was half a nautical mile from the port of Porticello in Sicily. Mike Lynch, known as the “British Bill Gates”, wanted to use it to celebrate his recent successes in court after being acquitted in a fraud case.

Boating accident off Sicily: Captain from Germany saves the lives of 15 people

Thanks to the courageous intervention of a captain of another boat, 15 people were rescued. Initially, six people were missing, including Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter. Rescue efforts are in full swing, with divers penetrating the interior of the yacht. As the dpa reports, four bodies were recovered.

A boating accident occurred off the coast of Sicily. A luxury yacht capsized in strong winds, and at least one person died. © Perini Navi Press Office Handout/Imago

His crew rushed to help “Bayesian”: German captain reports on yacht drama in Italy

Before the ship sank, however, a Dutch boat, the “Sir Robert Baden Powell”, came to his aid. On board was the Hamburg captain Karsten Börner, who Sicilian Newspaper reported: “We wanted to return to the port, but we saw bad weather and tried to stabilize the boat, then we saw another boat sinking next to us and we immediately provided assistance.” His ship was also caught by the storm.

While they were battling against the wind and weather, they suddenly saw the yacht next to them sink. “We saw a red flare coming from the area of ​​the boat, so my first officer and I climbed into the tender and went to help: We rescued 15 shipwrecked people, including a little girl,” Börner reported on the rescue operation.

The last photo of the “Bayesian” – dramatic images of the yacht accident off Italy View photo gallery

“We heard screams”: Hamburg captain still searching for missing people off Sicily

According to initial investigations by the authorities, the “Bayesian” capsized so quickly that not all passengers were able to leave their cabins on the lower deck. Captain Börner described: “First the boat tipped over onto its side, and within a few minutes it had sunk. It all happened very quickly.” The coast guard arrived shortly afterwards, but could not find anyone: “We heard screams, continued to search the area, but found no one except the 15 survivors who had already been rescued,” Börner summed up.

Captain Karsten Börner at the helm of the topsail schooner “Sir Robert Baden Powell” in the Red Sea off Egypt in 2004. © imagebroker/bail/IMAGO

A water tornado, a weather phenomenon that creates strong ground eddies, had hit the ship. The question of why the sailor anchored half a nautical mile off the coast in the difficult weather conditions remains unanswered. “We didn’t see it coming,” was the only thing James Catfield, the captain of the “Bayesian,” told the newspaper. The Republic after his rescue. He is currently being cared for in hospital. An expert assesses what chances of survival the missing people might have.

“Bayesian” sunk off Sicily: Survivors describe dramatic scenes

Survivors tell of dramatic scenes. “I couldn’t keep my eyes open in the water. I called for help, but all I heard was the screams of the others,” said a New Zealander named Charlotte, who works for a law firm that represented Lynch in the trial. She had her one-year-old daughter on board: “I held her above water with all my strength, stretching my arms up so she wouldn’t drown.” (jh/bk/dpa)