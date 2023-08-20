Home page politics

An old Soviet tank was converted by Ukrainians. This allows the vehicle to withstand the challenges of the Ukraine war.

Kiev — Western allies are planning tank repair centers to compensate for material losses in the Ukraine war. Workshops for Leopard tanks are to be built in Poland, Romania and directly in Ukraine. In addition, the Ukrainian troops repeatedly manage to get hold of Russian ammunition and artillery. An old BRDM-2 tank from the Soviet era was completely rebuilt by Ukrainians. It is described as Soviet armor with a “German heart”.

Ukraine: “German Heart” — Soldiers convert old Soviet tanks

As is well known, what does not fit is made to fit. In Ukraine, however, this phrase takes on a new meaning. According to a report by Army inform from August 15, volunteers and soldiers modernized the Soviet combat reconnaissance and patrol vehicle BRDM-2. The vehicle, built in the 1960s, stood unused for a long time until the mechanics got to work. Also Defense Express reported on the renovation.

The photo shows the Soviet BRDM-2 tank on display near Saint Petersburg. Ukrainian armed forces have expanded the model. © Maksim Konstantinov/IMAGO

First, they replaced the old Soviet petrol engine with the German diesel engine from a Mercedes truck—the “German heart.” This is able to transport up to seven tons. Then the water jet engine and the additional wheels were removed from the car. All of these steps add more armor to the hull. The dynamic properties of the vehicle could also be improved as a result Army inform explained.

Soviet tank is rebuilt: German heart and Russian gear

In the further course of the conversion, side doors were installed for better boarding and alighting. The bottom of the tank has been flattened so that there is space for wounded soldiers during a rescue or for transporting bulky goods to the front. Finally, the tank’s turret was replaced. This was replaced by a similar turret from a destroyed Russian infantry fighting vehicle. This allows the vehicle to shoot at low-flying targets at any time of day, Army Inform reported. All that remains of the original Soviet tank is the gearbox and bridge.

The conversions were necessary because the old tank would not have been up to today’s challenges, like a mechanic Army inform said. After working on the sandy ground, the mechanic and his team also replaced the hydraulic power steering and improved the engine cooling system. The tank has already been tested. The only drawback is the low top speed of 60 km/h. A remnant of the old Soviet gearbox. But the mechanics also want to improve this. (vk)