Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has announced a new strategy to deal with the coronavirus epidemic and the expected increase in infections during the cold months in Germany. To this end, it proposes the creation of so-called “fever ambulances” throughout the country for patients with the classic symptoms of respiratory diseases and special measures to protect risk groups. Spahn wants the social security funds to establish direct care centers for those patients with symptoms that point to a flu or coronavirus infection. “Conceptually they already exist, but ideally they should be accessible throughout the national territory in the fall,” Spahn emphasizes in statements published today in the Rheinischen Post. To minimize the dangers to risk groups, the minister wants to apply special measures.

“The most important thing is that the highest risk groups continue to be protected in a special way and harden the concepts for daily life”, declares Spahn, who announces “serial preventive tests in sensitive areas such as homes for the elderly and chronically ill as fixed part of the testing strategy for fall and winter. There you have to prevent the spread of the virus. The vigilance must be maximum ». The German Health Minister hopes to coordinate a common strategy with the 16 German federal states at the latest in mid-October and consolidate until then the rapid antigen tests and the new rules of the Ministry of the Interior for the forced quarantines of those who return from risk regions . Finally, he emphasizes that the test capacities have increased appreciably. “Only in the last four weeks, a third of the tests have been done since the beginning of the pandemic,” says the conservative politician.

On the other hand, Spahn praises the decision of the Bavarian authorities to ban at the last minute the presence of a limited contingent of the public in the match at the beginning of the new Bundesliga season between Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 last Saturday and the application of this measure in other capitals if the situation requires it. “As bitter as it is for the fans and the environment in football: if infections increase regionally, fans should not go to stadiums. The city of Munich has done precisely the right thing, ”emphasizes the minister. For the aforementioned match, the presence of 7,500 fans had been authorized initially in the stands, who were finally not allowed to go to the stadium. A decision that was made less than 24 hours before the start of the match. “What is decisive is good concepts that are applied consistently,” Spahn emphasizes.

The Bavarian Prime Minister, Markus Söder, reflects on the imposition of the use of masks in the squares and streets of Munich where it is practically impossible to respect the rules of physical social distance. The also president of the Christian Social Union (CSU) said he felt concerned at the sight of the spontaneous parties this weekend in the streets in front of the beer bars due to the prohibition due to the pandemic of the celebration of Oktoberfest, the popular festival that annually attracts millions of visitors and that should have started this Saturday. “I do not want to spoil the party for anyone,” said Söder in statements to the local radio station B5, adding that given the high infection rates in the Bavarian capital it is essential to reconcile “joy and reason.” This Sunday the number of infections in Munich reached 55.5 cases in a week per 100,000 inhabitants and exceeded by more than five points the limit that the Robert Koch Institute has established to declare regions at risk. “Munich has very high numbers, too high,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister, who is especially concerned about non-professional and spontaneous celebrations. “The problem is the private parties and if reason does not help, we will have to react,” warns the leader of the Bavarian conservatives. To face the increase in the number of infections, Söder stressed that he will request the support of the army: “we are going to ask the ‘Bundeswehr’ to provide us with a hundred men to improve the tracking of infections.”

Some 7,000 students and 580 teachers in schools and institutes in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous in Germany, are currently in quarantine due to different outbreaks of coronavirus in schools in the region. A total of 238 students and 46 teachers have tested positive. Due to these outbreaks, four schools have had to close their doors completely temporarily and another 106 partially, according to data from the Ministry of Education of that state. These were collected through a survey involving 4,510 of the 4,862 schools in North Rhine-Westphalia.