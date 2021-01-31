I.The Berlin-Mitte health department is like being in a military barracks. Soldiers stand outside the door smoking. Inside, they run up and down the stairs taped for painting, always easy to recognize by their uniforms, which they are not allowed to take off even as unskilled workers for the regional administration. “The soldiers are everywhere here,” whispers a district employee when she sees the astonished looks of the visitors, and then adds carelessly: “We have got used to it.”

The health department as a crisis area: That is the picture that prevails of around 380 health authorities in the country in the Corona crisis, at least since the Bundeswehr has at least optically taken over. The soldiers have been actively helping with contact tracking since autumn, not in the field, but in sparse offices: They telephone contact persons afterwards, fill out forms. The sight fits the image of the overburdened health authorities, which politics repeats like a prayer wheel in order to keep the population in line even in the tough lockdown. But is this picture of loss of control the correct picture?

Return of Freedom versus Loss of Control

The brave medical officer Lukas Murajda and his employees hold the position in the central health department. The countless hours of overtime can be seen in him, but for a year now he and his staff have been working “under full steam to save the world,” as he ironically comments. But excessive demands? Actually, it seems on that Friday evening in January, he has the situation under control even with incidences of more than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week. If you disregard his chronic lack of free time. In any case, he still has the capacity to move in the middle of the pandemic: Part of the health department is currently moving into an old, venerable building on Turmstrasse. So that the employees have more space.



Lukas Murajda, medical officer in the Berlin Mitte district office

“We want to get a value below 50,” emphasized Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) again just last week, because this corresponds to the “average performance” of a health department, with which the contacts could still be tracked. The number is not scientifically based, says Merkel, some even believe that it was chosen arbitrarily. Beyond this number, the reverse is said, the epidemic can no longer be controlled.

The number persists, although there are several problems with it. First there is its Janus-headedness, it means promise and ruin at the same time: The 50 promises the return of freedom, it is therefore a goal worth striving for. However, as long as Germany is above this, even exceeding the desired goal many times over in some places, it means nothing less than a loss of control, i.e. actually an impression that politicians should avoid at all costs. But it doesn’t.

Another problem is that it does not change, although the work of the health authorities and their professionalism have changed significantly. The message associated with this is therefore depressing: it is not progressing.

No overwhelmed idiots

The good news is this message is wrong. Since the first corona case surfaced in Germany exactly a year ago, the country, politics and, last but not least, the health authorities have learned a lot. The authorities have upgraded personnel and technology, purchased expensive software, trained employees, optimized processes and streamlined procedures.