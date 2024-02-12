You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Olaf Scholz, head of the German Government.
Michael Kappeler / POOL / AFP
“No one should play with Europe's security,” said Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
A F
The German head of government, Olaf Scholzconsidered this Monday “irresponsible and dangerous” the recent statement of Donald Trump, who threatened to stop guaranteeing the protection of NATO countries against Russia if they do not pay their part.
“Any relativization of NATO's assistance guarantee is irresponsible and dangerous and only serves Russia's interests,” Scholz declared. during a press conference in Berlin with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk. “No one should play with Europe's security,” he added.
For his part, Tusk noted that Trump's comments are like “a cold shower for all of us, particularly for those who have not realized or are not aware of the real threat we face.”
“We must truly dedicate ourselves to full cooperation with the United States, but Europe must also invest in its own security,” Tusk added.
Donald Trump, who is likely to run for a second term in the United States in November, often accuses allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of failing to meet their commitments on military spending.
During the campaign, he threatened on several occasions to pull the United States out of NATO if he became president again. On Saturday, he suggested that, if he won the upcoming US election, he would encourage Russia to “do whatever it wants” with alliance members who he believes do not spend enough on collective defense.
AFP
A F
