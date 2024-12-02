On September 1st, Ingo Meckes took up his position as sports director of the German Handball Federation (DHB). For the 48-year-old successor to Axel Kromer, the European Handball Championship is the first major event. Meckes had known about the German national players before the start of the European Championship that there had been “certain slumps” in the recent history of this team. That’s why he said: “I’m curious to see how the team reacts in stressful situations.”

The 30:17 opening win against Ukraine was not a benchmark. The German team didn’t come under any stress at all. But things were completely different in the second game against the Netherlands. The German women had started very strongly and were leading 10:4 after twelve minutes, but then the stress started. They were already 14:15 behind at the break, but in the end they lost 22:29.

But from now on the stress is really big. Huge. In the event of a defeat at the end of the preliminary round against Iceland this Tuesday (8.30 p.m., sportdeutschland.tv), the German players would have to leave again on Wednesday. In the event of a win, they would still only move into the main round group with a disappointing 0-2 points and together with the Netherlands, where they would face the top nations Norway and Denmark, among others – and would only have a limited chance of reaching the semi-finals.

The game against Iceland will be a “test of character,” says sports director Meckes

Before the European Championships, national coach Markus Gaugisch was asked about the development of this team and answered: “We will see that on the field in those moments when we come under pressure, when we get into trouble.” Two It only took one game and the team was already in serious trouble.

On Monday, Gaugisch and Meckes sat in a digital press conference. “The game against Iceland will be a small final,” said Meckes. He stylized the all-or-nothing game for a place in the main round as a “character test”. However, it is unlikely that such terms will provoke the team in a positive way. In recent years, coaches like Heine Jensen, Jakob Vestergaard, Michael Biegler and Henk Groener have tried to bring consistency to the team with different players and every means possible. Nevertheless, it was never enough for a semi-final.

“This is a very complex topic,” said coach Gaugisch about this team’s tendency to “lose the thread” all too easily. He doesn’t accept the fact that Viola Leuchter and Annika Lott were unavailable against the Netherlands as an excuse. It is unclear whether both will return against Iceland. Ultimately, Gaugisch believes that top nations such as Norway, France, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands have more experience at a high level in their squads. “We are still growing,” he says, “but we will not give up on making new attempts again and again.”

In one year the World Cup will take place in Germany and the Netherlands. “Until then there is still time to ignite euphoria,” says sports director Meckes. It would still be helpful if the German team started this Tuesday.