German hackers discovered a secret “Elon mode” in Tesla, which allows for fully automated driving, writes December 29 Daily Mail. Tesla electric cars offer partial autopilot and require the driver to regularly touch the steering wheel, but with the discovery of hackers, this could change and increase the number of accidents.

PhD students at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) hacked a Tesla Model 3 using equipment costing around €600 euros and were able to access “critical data” about the electric car, and also discovered code confirming the presence of “Elon mode” – a hidden setting that will allow launch autopilot without special conditions.

Tesla's Autopilot mode takes over certain tasks, but the driver must constantly touch the steering wheel to indicate readiness to take control at any time. However, the so-called “Elon mode” built into Tesla overrides this, and if activated, the number of electric vehicle accidents could increase.

Christian Werling, Niklas Küchnapfel and Hans Niklas Jakob presented the research results at the Chaos Computer Club hacker congress in Hamburg on December 27.

“The attack allowed us to extract arbitrary code and user data from the system,” the graduate student hackers said.

The “voltage glitch” that allowed them to access the key information required physical access to the vehicle's electrical circuitry and could not be done remotely, the scientists said. It involves deliberately creating short-term fluctuations in the circuit's power supply, which can cause malfunctions in the electric vehicle.

These glitches allowed German hackers to gain unauthorized access to Tesla data and extract sensitive data from its memory. This included personal information about the driver – contacts in the phone book and appointments in the calendar, as well as data about the car – places he had been to.

Experts also found code that confirmed the existence of an “Elon mode” that reduces the number of driver monitoring warnings. This allows hands-free driving, although this is against Tesla's official guidelines and is potentially dangerous.

There has been speculation that special treatment is reserved for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a few select customers.

On December 13, it became known that Tesla was recalling almost all 2 million electric vehicles sold in the United States due to the autopilot system. A two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into approximately 1,000 Tesla crashes found that the Autopilot function was not advanced enough and could lead to accidents.

In May 2023, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized Tesla's autopilot. The company shouldn't call its driving system Autopilot because people still need to be in control, he said.