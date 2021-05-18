NAfter the cyber attack on the IT network of the Tegut supermarket chain at the end of April, stolen data emerged on the Darknet. The company from Fulda announced on Tuesday that it had been published internally. The data relate to a company division. Details are currently still being evaluated.

The company did not rule out that the hackers might have other data. Tegut assumes a criminal background. “We do not encourage criminal machinations and do not enter into negotiations with criminals,” said managing director Thomas Gutberlet, according to the announcement.

Immediately after the attack, the grocer had to feel restrictions in the availability of goods. Meat and sausage products were particularly affected. The company had shut down all IT networks. Among other things, this affected the inventory control programs. Tegut did not provide any information on the financial damage.

The chain has more than 280 stores in Hesse, Thuringia, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg as well as in Göttingen and Mainz.