On a warm spring evening early this week, Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) stands at two tables pushed together on the site of an oil refinery in Schwedt, in eastern Germany. The sun is low, Habeck (52) has rolled up the sleeves of his black shirt, around him a few hundred men in orange-green work clothes are listening in silence. “Our aim is to maintain this location as much as possible, including all employees.” And: “I want all the people who are now in training to be able to continue working here until they retire.”

Until a few months ago, Habeck spoke incessantly about how quickly Germany should become climate neutral. Now he says he is doing everything possible so that employees of the oil refinery in Schwedt can keep their jobs until they retire.

No side in Germany has changed course as rigorously as the Greens since the start of the war in Ukraine. One by one, and seemingly painless, the green crown jewels go overboard. Robert Habeck traveled to the US and Qatar to buy oil and gas to replace energy from Russia. Even sticking to the last three nuclear power plants in Germany is no longer taboo. The party originated from environmental organizations and the peace movement. Now a Green minister is diligently looking for new fossil energy suppliers, and the Greens in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government are the most vocal proponents of increased arms supplies to Ukraine.

Schwedt is the terminus of the Russian oil pipeline ‘Drushba’, ‘friendship’. Habeck has come to the refinery to assuage the concerns of the 1,200 workers, who fear the refinery will shut down once Russian oil stops flowing to Germany in the fall. Habeck: „I don’t want you here sell out [iets op de mouw spelden]† […] I can’t promise everything will go smoothly, that just wouldn’t be the truth.” But Habeck also says jobs will be secured if alternative supply routes are found.

Transparent communication

The change of course of the Greens is supported by the majority of the supporters because Habeck, but also Minister Annalena Baerbock of Foreign Affairs, communicate so candidly. Habeck and Baerbock have been the chairman duo of the party in recent years. Since the Scholz cabinet took office in December, they have been the most visible ministers, and according to polls are now also the most popular. At the end of April, only 39 percent of Germans were satisfied with Chancellor Scholz; around 60 percent said they were satisfied with Baerbock and Habeck’s work.

If drinking vodka during the day is proof of toughness – I gave birth to two children Annalena Baerbock Minister of Foreign Affairs (Greens)

Habeck and Baerbock mainly keep their supporters informed via social media. If Habeck is in Qatar to buy liquefied gas, is he recording a video in which he travels “total brandwürdig” because he comes as Green Minister to stock up on fossil fuels. Also remarkable in view of the miserable working conditions of many migrants in Qatar. Usually the Greens are not keen on doing business with countries that do not take human rights very seriously.

Habeck and Baerbock get their voters on board as they openly discuss the dilemmas they face. Chancellor Scholz (63) is said to prefer to be left alone while he reigns, and only go public to present the results achieved. That seems stiff and lofty compared to the open deliberation of the politicians of the Greens, who also advocated a new kind of leadership in their election campaign.

‘Bundeskanzlerin’

Annalena Baerbock (41) visited Ukrainian President Zelensky on Wednesday – or, as commented on social media, the “Bundeskanzlerin” was finally in Kiev. With all the criticism of Scholz – he does not communicate, he is said to show too little empathy, he seems to be delaying aid to Ukraine and according to a poll half of Germans think that he is damaging the reputation abroad – Baerbock is praised by all parties for her confident international appearances. When visiting her Russian colleague in January, Sergei Lavrov is said to have encouraged her to drink a glass of vodka, to which Baerbock responded, at least that’s what she told me of the mirror: “If drinking vodka around noon is proof of toughness – I gave birth to two children.”

On Wednesday, in the church of Boetsja, Baerbock quickly finds the right words. She visually tells about her impressions for the German television viewer, for the Ukrainians she expresses her support and compassion in an authentic way. The heavy criticism of Ukraine on Germany seems to be able to take Baerbock away for a while.

Scholz has long blocked deliveries of heavy weapons. Within the coalition, prominent Greens politician Anton Hofreiter is Scholz’s loudest critic. “We have a chancellor who is currently too vacillating,” Hofreiter said at the end of April. Hofreiter is a typical exponent of the Green Revolution: he belongs to the left wing of the party, wears his hair long, until recently stood for rigorous agrarian reforms, but now tirelessly demands more weapons for Ukraine.

At the end of April, the decision was made to actually supply heavy artillery, starting with tanks. So far, the Greens’ grassroots seem to be acquiescing. Criticism comes at most from the youth department. And in Schwedt, during Minister Habeck’s visit on Monday, several members of the climate movement Letzte Generation protested. They want to stop the “fossil madness.”