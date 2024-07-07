The German GP chronicle

He was one step away from an encore Jorge Martin at the Sachsenring. After yesterday’s success in the Sprint, the Spaniard from the Ducati-Pramac team arrived two laps away from the ‘double’, but then he threw everything to the wind in an instant. The Spaniard in fact, pressed to a few tenths by a comeback Pecco Bagnaiacrashed in turn 1, ruining a race that until then had been dominated without apparent difficulty. The Spaniard’s sensational mistake becomes the greatest gift for his main rival, who wins the fourth GP in a row (as in 2022) and also takes the lead in the championship.

Behind the reigning world champion, to the delight of Nadia Padovani, stands out the Marquez brothers pair: second is Marcwho comes back from 13th, and third is Alexwho indulges himself with his first top-3 finish of the year. Claudio Domenicali is the one who smiles most, however: at the finish line, despite Martin’s fall, there are five Ducatis in the top fivewith the pokerissimo completed by Bastianini and Morbidelli. Borgo Panigale reigns supreme in MotoGP.

The words of the top 3

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati): “It wasn’tor easy. I tried in every way at the beginning to get into first position. Jorge passed me and I told myself that they were pushing too much. I knew that then I would have to push even further down the line. I recovered and tried to close the gap, without ever letting the pressure go on Jorge. In the last 2-3 laps I saw that he was starting to make some mistakes and when he fell I let off a lot of pressure. The race was difficult, I didn’t manage the front well, it closed quite a bit. I’m happy. This is my first win at the Sachsenring and I’m really happy”.

Marc Marquez (2nd, Ducati-Gresini): “This has been an incredible weekend. Since Friday we have had a lot of difficulties but we never gave up. We were unlucky with Q1, traffic, technical problems, but yesterday we were consistent for the first time and we worked for the race. Today we fixed the electronics, I felt good on the bike and step by step I felt I was coming back. Then the contact with Morbidelli made me ‘click’ and I understood that I had to attack at my best. I would gladly exchange the victory for being on the podium with my brother. Pecco did an exceptional job, he put a lot of pressure on Martin. I am very happy, now I am enjoying it”.

Alex Marquez (3rd, Ducati-Gresini): “Exceptional Sunday. I knew the rear wasn’t as good as the guys in front and I should have pushed harder. I expected Olivera to be faster today, but I tried to do my race. With the crash I thought we were both on the podium, me and Marc. I’m happy for the team, they’re working really hard these days. Congratulations to Marc for the comeback and to Pecco”.