The last race before the summer

Having packed their bags in Assen last weekend, the MotoGP will stop off this weekend at the Saxony Ring for the German Grand Prixthe last appointment of the season before the summer break that will continue for almost a month until the return to Silverstone. A highly anticipated event before the break, but which could present some difficulties especially from a meteorological point of view.

First the wind, then the rain

The first obstacles are already expected for the Free Practice sessions on Friday, but more than the rainfall (less than 30%) the factor that is attracting the most attention is the one linked to the windwith gusts of just over 50 km/h. The same goes for qualifying and the Sprint race on Saturday, on a day when the risk of rain. However, both on Friday and Saturday, the sky will remain mostly cloudy, while a real worsening could occur Sundayrace day. In this case, in fact, the possibility of rain is expected at80%with less strong winds but with maximum temperatures not exceeding 20°.

The weather forecast