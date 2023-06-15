Second round of the pre-holiday hat-trick

The MotoGP continues its journey in Europe in this tour de force that precedes the long summer break. At the weekend it is raced at the Sachsenring in Germany. In Saxony a year ago Francis Bagnaia he seemed to have said goodbye to the championship ending up in the gravel after a few kilometres, however the comeback of the Ducati rider starting from Assen was extraordinary. Compared to 2022, however, the real king of Sachsenring, Marc Marquez, winner without interruption from 2013 to 2021 (in 2020 there were no races at Sachsenring due to the pandemic), will be on the track.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on NOW, FormulaPassion.it as always, it will guarantee direct written coverage of all the MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Sunday morning Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8 the Qualifications and the big news of the Sprint which will have a halved race distance and will award points to the first nine classified riders at the finish line. The races on Sunday, on the other hand, will be broadcast free-to-air on a deferred basis. Below are the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes.

German GP 2023, session schedule and TV times

Friday June 16th

08:25-08:45 MotoE, PL1

09:00-09:35 Moto3, PL1

09:50-10:30 Moto2, PL1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP, PL1 (direct written on FormulaPassion.it)

12:25-12:45 MotoE, PL2

1:15-1:50 pm Moto3, PL2

14:05-14:45 Moto2, PL2

15:00-16:00 MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17:00-17:10 MotoE, Q1

17:20-17:30 MotoE, Q2

Saturday June 17th

08:40-09:10 Moto3, PL3

09:25-09:55 Moto2, PL3

10:10-10:40 MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10:50-11:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

12:10 MotoE, Race-1

12:50-13:05 Moto3, Q1

1.15pm-1.30pm Moto3, Q2

13:45-14:00 Moto2, Q1

14:10-14:25 Moto2, Q2

15:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

16:10 MotoE, Race-2

Sunday 18 June

09:45-09:55 MotoGP, Warm Up

11:00 Moto3, Race (delayed on TV8 at 14:15)

12:15 Moto2, Race (delayed on TV8 at 15:15)

14:00 MotoGP, Race (live broadcast on FormulaPassion.it and deferred on TV8 at 17:15)

German GP 023, the characteristics of the Sachsenring

MotoGP circuit

Track: 3.7km

Bends: 13, 10 left, 3 right

Width: 12m

Longest straight: 700m

MotoGP Hall of Fame

2002 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2003 – Sete Gibernau (Honda)

2004 – Max Biaggi (Honda)

2005 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2006 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2007 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2008 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2009 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2010 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2011 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2012 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2013 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2014 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2015 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2016 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2017 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2018 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2019 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2021 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2022 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

Moto2 Hall of Fame

2010 – Toni Elias (Moriwaki)

2011 – Marc Marquez (Suter)

2012 – Marc Marquez (Suter)

2013 – Jordi Torres (Suter)

2014 – Dominique Aegerter (Suter)

2015 – Xavier Simeon (Kalex)

2016 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2017 – Franco Morbidelli (Kalex)

2018 – Brad Binder (KTM)

2019 – Alex Marquez (Kalex)

2021 – Remy Gardner (Kalex)

2022 – Augusto Fernandez (Kalex)

Moto3 Hall of Fame

2012 – Sandro Cortese (KTM)

2013 – Alex Rins (KTM)

2014 – Jack Miller (KTM)

2015 – Danny Kent (Honda)

2016 – Khairul Idham Pawi (Honda)

2017 – Joan Mir (Honda)

2018 – Jorge Martin (Honda)

2019 – Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Honda)

2021 – Pedro Acosta (KTM)

2022 – Izan Guevara (GasGas)

The situation in the world rankings

Francesco Bagnaia extended in MotoGP after the dominion at Mugello. The reigning world champion arrives in Saxony with a 21-point lead over Marco Bezzecchi, while Jorge Martin has the VR46 rider in his sights, having only three points less than the winner of the GPs held in Argentina and France. In Moto2 The battle between two Sachsenring specialists is very heated, Pedro Acosta is -20 behind Tony Arbolino after the victory at Mugello. In Moto3 Daniel Holgado is taking off and has a 35-point lead over Jaume Masia.