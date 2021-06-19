Johann Zarco wins pole position with his Pramac Racing in the German GP of MotoGp. The Ducati Frenchman finished with a time of 1.20.236 on the Sachsering circuit, ahead of compatriot Fabio Quartararo on Yamaha and Aleix Espargaro on Aprilia. Fourth time for Jack Miller and fifth for Marc Marquez’s Honda. Tenth place for Bagnaia.



