Germany’s Federal Foreign Office spokesperson, Maria Adebahr, made clear on Monday that the lifting of the travel alert for Mallorca was “not an invitation to travel“.

The German government’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, reiterated that the public should refrain from trips “that are not absolutely necessary”, the government including both domestic and foreign travel in this advice. However, the lifting of the specific advice against travel to Mallorca has provoked a great number of bookings, Eurowings having added over 300 flights to the Balearics for Easter. Tour operators are starting to open hotels. Alltours have said that they will be opening three hotels from March 17.

For German citizens traveling to Mallorca, there is still the requirement to present a negative PCR test, but quarantine on return will no longer be necessary. The decision to lift the alert was on account of the greatly improved health situation in Mallorca, where – as of March 15 – the seven-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 was 19.75.

The German government is clearly concerned at the prospect of large numbers of its citizens traveling. The seven-day cumulative incidence have risen to 83.7 cases per 100,000. The Robert Koch Institute reports a 20% increase in coronavirus infections over the past week.

There is, it has to be said, some confusion and even anger in Mallorca about the arrival of foreign tourists. This is because of restrictions on travel within Spain that will be in place until April 11 and also fears that there could be a new rise in infections.

The Balearic government, which does not have powers to regulate the movement of foreign passengers (this is a Spanish government responsibility), has welcomed a reactivation of tourism but it continues to stress that restrictions currently in place in Mallorca are in order to guarantee the main season. The tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, has said that “Easter is not the most important thing“.

These restrictions are such that any visitors will find that they are unable to go to a bar or restaurant after 5pm. Hotel restaurants can serve dinner, but only to guests who are staying in the hotel. The 10pm curfew remains in place and over Easter there will not be the normal celebrations – the processions have all been canceled.