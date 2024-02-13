Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 02/13/2024 – 18:20

Measures include the creation of an “early detection unit” of foreign manipulation campaigns. For the minister, radicals such as those who discussed the deportation of migrants are “the greatest threat to the democratic order”. Weeks after the public commotion generated in Germany by the revelation of the far-right's plans for the mass deportation of immigrants, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser presented this Tuesday (13/02) a set of measures to combat right-wing extremism in the country – which he referred to as “the biggest threat to our democratic order”.

The document, with 13 points, provides for a new law to monitor financial flows that supply extremist groups, a ban on gun ownership for activists linked to these groups and a general ban on semi-automatic weapons, international travel restrictions, in addition to dismissal of public servants who belong to the extreme right.

Holders of public or elected positions should also be better supported by authorities if they become targets of attacks.

The Ministry of the Interior also proposes the creation of an “early detection unit” of foreign actions carried out with the aim of influencing or manipulating the public sphere in Germany. Here, the ministry's argument is that right-wing radicals and foreign agents can mutually benefit from coordinated attacks on democracy.

The document also proposes expanding the powers of the Federal Department for the Protection of the Constitution, which monitors threats to the country's internal security, to allow the blocking of bank accounts in the event of a “potential threat” to public order. Today, this is only possible in cases of incitement of hatred and violence.

“We want to use all instruments of the rule of law to protect our democracy,” said Faeser. “We want to dismantle right-wing extremist networks, end their sources of revenue and strip them of their weapons.”

The package also provides for a change in the Constitution to shield the Constitutional Court from the influence of extremists – at state level, the ultra-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has already managed to appoint its own judges. A change of this type must be authorized by two-thirds of Parliament. “When authoritarian forces attack democracy, Justice is often their first target,” explained the minister.

In addition to Faeser, the head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Thomas Haldenwang, and the head of the criminal police, Holger Münch, took part in the event.

The measures announced this Tuesday are not entirely unprecedented: part of them was presented in 2022 and is currently being processed in Parliament.

Ultraright has been gaining ground

At the same time that the ultra-right has grown in Germany, with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party jumping to second place in voting intention polls, thousands have taken to the streets in the country to oppose it.

The uproar came after it was revealed that members of the AfD and CDU attended a meeting with far-right activists where plans to deport millions of foreigners and even people born in Germany were discussed.

According to Haldenwang, in 2022 the BfV counted around 38 thousand people as extreme right-wingers, of which around 14 thousand were violent. “The trend for the year 2023 is, once again, one of clear growth,” he stated.

Citing meetings of violent radicals known to authorities with parliamentarians at federal and state level, Haldenwang warns that right-wing extremists are expanding their reach, connecting with “representatives of non-extremist parties, organizations and associations”.

“Mainly the so-called 'New Right' tries to popularize its inhumane ideology, taking it to the middle of society. The arm of these right-wing extremists even reaches our Parliament,” said Faeser.

Opposition member of the Bundestag, the lower house of Parliament, Alexander Throm, from the conservative CDU, reacted to Faeser's plan by accusing the minister of ignoring other forms of political radicalism. “The fight against right-wing extremism is important and correct, but the minister is leaving aside the fight against Islam, left-wing extremism and anti-Semitism associated with these two aspects. This is irresponsible,” she told the dpa news agency.

Asked about the opposition's considerations, Faeser said that the government “acts harshly against these forms of extremism”.

Haldenwang, from the BfV, assured that Islam and Islamic terrorism are a “major focus” of the body, but highlighted that right-wing extremism is, from the authorities’ perspective, “in fact the greatest danger to our democracy and security.” in Germany”. “So it is treated with a very high priority.”

The AfD is not the authorities' only concern. In recent years, far-right networks have been revealed in the police and the Armed Forces, as well as coup plans drawn up by citizens who do not recognize the German democratic system.

ra (AFP, dpa)