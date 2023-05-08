The Santanderean cyclist German Dario Gomez Becerra won the return of youth thus completing his second title, after the one obtained in 2022.

In Cota, Cundinamarca, In a circuit of just over five kilometres, which was covered until reaching one hundred and four thousand metres, Gómez, from GW-Shimano Sidermec, confirmed that he was the best of the lot on this occasion.

Gómez recorded a cumulative final time of 19 h 46 min 57 s, a mark that earned him the title of the cycling event.

Christian David Rich, from Colombia Pactó por el Deporte, at 1:43, and jonathan chavesat 3:25, completed the podium of the general classification.

Germán Gómez became the fourth cyclist to be crowned twice champion of the Vuelta de la Juventud, and the third to achieve it consecutively.

Iván Parra, in 1995 and 1997; Mauricio Ardila, in 1999 and 2000, and Fabio Duarte, in 2005 and 2006, they were the ones who achieved this feat before the Betulia cyclist, who was crowned in 2022 and, now, in 2023.

Santiago Umba and Jeferson Ruiz, Riders from GW-Shimano Sidermec, champion by points and special sprints, respectively, and Jhonatan Chaves, from EPM, mountain champion, were the other cyclists who completed the absolute podium of the sub-23 fair.

Photo: Fedecycling Press

The last day was for Juan Pablo Sossa, from Team Sistecréditowas the one who claimed victory, crossing the finish line in 2 h 22 min 19 s.

