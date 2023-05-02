The Santanderean cyclist, German Dario Gomez, claimed victory in the prologue of the return of youth 2023 and began the defense of the title won in the 2022 edition on the right foot.

Starting in race 15 with calle 4, and finishing in the Astas Banderas area, in Las Salinas, in Zipaquirá, the prologue of the sub-23 tournament took place in which the rider, from Gw-Shimano, returned to climb to the top of the podium and earned the right to wear the overall leader’s jersey.

overwhelming dominance

Gómez, who is contesting his last Youth Tour, registered a time of eleven minutes and fifty-three seconds, a mark that earned him to stay in first position.

Jeferson Ruiz and Edgar Pinzón, both from the same squad as Germán, completed, in that order, the prologue podium, finishing four seconds behind the current champion.

With this result, Germán Darío is positioned as the leader of the general classification, a position that he must protect from this Tuesday, May 2, when the first stage of the youth race takes place.

It is important to remember that this stage will connect the municipalities of Sopó, in Cundinamarca, and Tibabosa, in Boyacá.

This, through a 171.4-kilometre route, which will include two third-category mountain passes and one fourth-category, and, in addition, three special sprints.

classifications

stage and overall

1. German Gomez GW Shimano 11 min 53 s

2. Jeferson Ruiz GW Shimano at 4 s

3. Edgar Pinzón GW mt

4. Cristian Rico Pact for sport 6 s

5. Juan Carlos López GW Shimano at 18 s

