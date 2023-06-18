Sunday, June 18, 2023
Germán Gómez and Santiago Umba, brutal final in the Giro Next in Italy

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Germán Gómez and Santiago Umba, brutal final in the Giro Next in Italy


close

German Gomez

German Gomez

Photo:

Fedecycling Press

German Gomez

The final day was over 131 kilometers.

anders foldager won the final stage of the Giro Next in Italy, which was fulfilled between Tavagnacco and Trieste, of 131 kilometers, while the great champion was Johannes Staune-Mittet and the best Colombian was German Dario Gomez.

The test, which was known as the Tour of Italy Under-23, It is disputed by most of the promotion teams of the Wold Tour groups, so Gómez’s performance is to stand out.

(Tour de France: cut of accounts of the Colombians, who will go? Analysis)
(Jesús David Peña did a spectacular Tour of Slovenia, in the ‘Top’ five)

Staune-Mittet, the great champion, is part of the minor divisions of the team Jumbo Visma, that has a great quarry of cyclists.

Gómez, from GW Shimano-Sidermec, had an outstanding performance and finished in fourth place overall, 2 minutes and 13 seconds behind the champion.

The Colombian, this year, won the return of youth and is the national champion of the time trial in the Under-23 category.

your compatriot santiago umba he finished ninth overall and 3 minutes, 47 seconds behind the champion.

(Cristiano Ronaldo: the madness that arouses among his fans is impressive)
(Gerard Piqué, exhausted and stressed by his children’s vacations, away from Shakira)

Sports

Recommended

