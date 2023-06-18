Germán Gómez and Santiago Umba, brutal final in the Giro Next in Italy

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
German Gomez
Fedecycling Press
German Gomez
The final day was over 131 kilometers.
anders foldager won the final stage of the Giro Next in Italy, which was fulfilled between Tavagnacco and Trieste, of 131 kilometers, while the great champion was Johannes Staune-Mittet and the best Colombian was German Dario Gomez.
The test, which was known as the Tour of Italy Under-23, It is disputed by most of the promotion teams of the Wold Tour groups, so Gómez’s performance is to stand out.
Staune-Mittet, the great champion, is part of the minor divisions of the team Jumbo Visma, that has a great quarry of cyclists.
Gómez, from GW Shimano-Sidermec, had an outstanding performance and finished in fourth place overall, 2 minutes and 13 seconds behind the champion.
The Colombian, this year, won the return of youth and is the national champion of the time trial in the Under-23 category.
your compatriot santiago umba he finished ninth overall and 3 minutes, 47 seconds behind the champion.
