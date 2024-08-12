Home World

From: Benjamin Bauer

A ten-year-old girl’s paragliding flight in Tyrol ended in death on Sunday. Another woman also died there while paragliding – there are parallels.

Westendorf – In Westendorf in the Kitzbühel district in Tyrol, an accident occurred on Sunday (11 August) in which a ten-year-old German girl died.

Turbulence during tandem flight in Tyrol: Pilot crashes with German girl (10)

According to the Tyrol police, the child had started a tandem paraglider flight with a 60-year-old pilot when both encountered turbulence shortly after take-off at around 1:45 p.m. According to the police, Fly Stubaiwho have been offering tandem flights around Innsbruck since 1989, are made up of updrafts and downdrafts. Such turbulence can cause a paraglider to descend or ascend. However, turbulence can usually be “balanced out very well” and “reduced to a minimum,” the professionals say on their website.

When paragliding, speeds of up to 40 km/h can be reached. © imago

Why the pilot was unable to do this on Sunday is still unclear. An inquiry from IPPEN.MEDIA The police found that the man was a “very experienced tandem pilot”. He crashed into a young forest north of the so-called Choralpe with the ten-year-old, who according to the police was on holiday with her family. The man and the child succumbed to their serious injuries at the scene.

Two tragedies in Tyrol: German holidaymaker (55) dies while paragliding on the Parggenspitze

A 55-year-old German woman, who was paragliding alone in the municipality of Silianberg at almost the same time, suffered the same fate. According to the police, the woman also encountered turbulence above the Parggenspitze at around 1:20 p.m. The paraglider spiraled down from a height of around 100 meters, the 55-year-old hit the ground without braking and died.

Accidents involving paragliders are always making headlines. In March, a woman got caught on a gondola with her paraglider and died. A 31-year-old pilot, however, was extremely lucky and only managed to knock the cross over the summit with his paraglider. (Building)