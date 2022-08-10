E.ON wrote off about 700 million euros due to the revaluation of its stake in Nord Stream

German energy giant E.ON has written off hundreds of millions of euros in connection with the revaluation of its stake in the operator of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, follows from reporting companies in the first half of the year.

“In the face of increased uncertainty, the investment estimate as of June 30, 2022 has been reduced by approximately 700 million euros compared to December 31, 2021,” the document says.

E.ON is one of the largest energy companies in Europe, in the project it belongs a share of 15.5 percent.

The company in its reporting also pointed to the negative economic consequences of military operations, especially noting the impact on the energy sector. Rising energy prices are affecting the company’s business, E.ON said.

The document also recalls that pumping through the Nord Stream has been reduced by Gazprom since June, its volumes have been increased to 20 percent of capacity. “It is not clear how much gas Russia will be pumping through the pipeline in the long term,” the report says.

The Russian company itself explains the decline in exports by problems with the return of equipment for the gas pipeline from Canada. After it was sent to Europe, Gazprom stated that it had not received the necessary documentation and cited sanctions obstacles. In the European Union, in turn, such restrictions were not seen.

Nord Stream is the main route for Russian gas supplies to Europe. Last year it accounted for more than a third of deliveries and peaked at about 167 million cubic meters per day.