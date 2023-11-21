Ricky Gervais became world famous thanks to The Office. The comedy about the troubles of the world of work, something so universal and easily adaptable to the local context, which he created together with Stephen Merchant, had up to 16 versions in countries as different as the United States, Saudi Arabia and Finland. The duo’s next hit, Additional features, transferred its sarcasm to the troubles of the audiovisual industry and featured self-parody cameos by big stars like Kate Winslet and Ben Stiller. Almost 20 years have passed since its premiere, but last season this series also had an adaptation, the German one German Genius (available in the HBO Max catalog).

The premise of this fiction is completely real. Kida Khodr Ramadan is an established actor in Germany after his acclaimed role as Toni Hamady in the series 4 Blocks, a drama about the Arab mafias that operate in the multicultural neighborhood of Neukölln in Berlin. Such is the success that your challenge is to find a new project to match. One day in 2018, Ricky Gervais shares a message on Twitter (now X) praising this series and his protagonist takes the opportunity to meet the British man and propose a German version of Additional features.

Actually, German Genius It is an original series. He only takes advantage of this anecdote to build four years later a meta-referential plot that has as much in common with British comedy as it could have with another that has nothing to do with Gervais, the French one. Call My Agent: It only connects them that they are satires about what the world of entertainment hides off-screen.

The challenges of Kida, the fictional one, when becoming a producer and starting a Additional features German is that his country is not very famous for its sense of humor. It also doesn’t have enough international stars to do an entire season with them. But it does have countless historical figures known to viewers around the world. With a little twist, the adaptation can move forward. And so he proposes it to Gervais, which becomes the first cameo of this series. It is true that only the most cinephile viewers will recognize the actors and directors who play themselves in German Genius (the best known are the filmmaker Wim Wenders and the actor Tom Schilling), but the series knows how to go global through its themes.

The protagonist is not only a famous actor who agrees to take photos with his followers in the most absurd situations. He is also a husband, friend and father. And an Arab who lives in a big European city. All this social context works in favor of a skillful narrative game of Chinese boxes. Inside the house, Kida is the head of the family with conflicts not very different from those of The Simpson. In his new professional field as a producer he makes mistakes and mistakes. Putting on the costume of one of the classic archetypes of comedy, that of the clumsy charmer, he manages to escape the immense shadow of his initial reference. Without being as great as his ironic title promises, he knows how to find his own worth.

