If François Truffaut made the american nightthat is, the cinema within the cinema, the German german geniusby Detlev Buck and Cüneyt Kaya with Kida Khodr Ramadan as the protagonist and an important participation by Ricky Gervais, is television within television, and the first, and most important, sensation that its eight episodes produce is that of desolation.

Kida Khodr Ramadan, a Lebanese living in Berlin and with an extensive career as an actor, producer and director, met with popular and critical success as Toni Hamady, the protagonist of the series 4 blocksand it is precisely this success that encourages him to promote a new production that is none other than the German version of Additional features, the British series by Ricky Gervais, who gave him the rights for the adaptation. It begins its slow and constant descent towards the territory of indifference. Meetings, anterooms, more meetings, an exhausting search for financing, wild and crazy egomania, modifications of the scripts on the fly, disagreements… until pettiness takes over the house. Some critics commented in their day that the feature film about the Watergate case All the President’s Men it provoked a notable increase in the number of journalists. We assume that after watching the HBO Max series, the number of aspiring TV series creators will drop significantly.

What was intended to be a comic proposal ends up becoming a kind of hagiography by Leni Riefenstahl, although, yes, with luxury cameos like those of Wim Wenders and Volker Schlöndorff and a Kida Khodr Ramadan that little by little is accepting an unquestionable reality: that the jungles have long since overflowed the asphalt. As said: the last one to turn off the light.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP