German General Christian Freuding: Ukraine lacks air defense systems for a counteroffensive

The head of the Situational Center for Ukraine under the German Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Christian Freuding, revealed the main weakness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) during the counteroffensive. His comment is published by the publication Welt.

Freiding noted that in this case the country lacks air defense means. “But what is needed for the offensive is the accompanying air defense – and that in the right amount is then unavailable. Ukraine cannot get out of this dilemma,” he said.

At the same time, Ukraine asks for the supply of protective equipment at meetings with Western partners, the source said, pointing out that they are doing everything possible.

Earlier in June, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Malyar announced a counteroffensive in four directions. She clarified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched offensive operations in the east, in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and in the south.