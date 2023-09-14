German Chancellor Scholz has announced that German gas stations must install charging stations en masse. Scholz wants Germany to be ‘the first country in Europe to introduce a law requiring 80 percent of all petrol station owners to install fast charging options of at least 150 kW for EVs’. And us Dutch? We prohibit petrol stations from building charging points for electric cars.

Chancellor Scholz spoke about the electrification of the German automotive industry at the IAA trade fair in Munich. News platform Reuters was present at Scholz’s speech. The law should be passed in the coming weeks. It is not yet known when petrol stations in Germany will have to install a fast charger at the petrol pump.

Meanwhile reports RTL News that the lease rights for 27 gas stations along the highway have been auctioned. Operators could bid for a pumping station. In total, almost 300 million euros were spent at the auction. The most expensive station is located along the A2 between Amsterdam and Utrecht and raised more than 41 million euros. The highest bidder per station may be in charge of the business for 15 years. So there is a but: no or only one charging station may be installed at the station.

Why are Dutch petrol stations not allowed to install charging stations?

It sounds logical to install charging stations at gas stations. The fuel companies would also like to do this, but companies that only supply charging stations are putting a stop to this. If large companies such as Shell and BP also set up charging stations at their stations, there would be no stopping charging station farmers. On the other hand, oil companies are seeing their turnover shrink because more and more people are driving electric cars. These people then charge at home or at another company.

Also read: Will we soon have loading tourism at the border in the Netherlands?

In addition, the Dutch government wants to prevent a situation where there is a filling and charging station of a large oil company and a few charging stations of another company a little further away. To ensure that this does not happen now, petrol stations are not allowed to install a large number of charging stations.

What do the gas station owners themselves want?

Erik Klooster is the director of the trade organization for the Association of Energy for Mobility and Industry (Vemobin). He thinks that station operators would prefer everything to be in one place: ‘Refueling, loading and a shop should be together under one canopy. Otherwise it will be a mess. By dividing it up you get too many concepts in one place.’

Klooster understands that things are not that easy and that there are different camps with different points of view. ‘The policy is that there will be no charging stations at petrol stations. If you do, you will definitely face legal proceedings,” he says. Fortunately, the bickering seems to stop soon.

Change will come in five years

From 2028, there will be a separate auction of locations where charging stations can be located. Until then, large gas stations cannot install charging stations. In five years, these companies will be able to bid for the charging locations. So after 2028 you can take an exit to an Esso gas station and charge right behind it with a BP fast charger.