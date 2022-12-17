By Andreas Rinke

WILHELMSHAVEN (Reuters) – German natural gas trader Uniper expects the European Commission to decide in the coming days whether Germany’s planned bailout violates state aid laws, its chief executive said, adding that an approval would likely be linked to imposition. of conditions.

Uniper’s bailout, which has so far cost more than 50 billion euros and will in practice lead to a nationalisation, won EU competition regulators’ go-ahead on Friday but still requires EU executive approval for state aid.

EU state aid rules seek to prevent one company from being unfairly subsidized at the expense of others in the industry and may prompt regulators to seek compromises from the parties involved in an agreement before granting approval. Uniper investors will vote on the redemption at a shareholder meeting scheduled for December 19.

“We hope there are conditions, that’s normal in these cases,” President Klaus-Dieter Maubach told Reuters. “We hope the requirements are not too drastic… We expect a decision in the coming days.”

Maubach said producers will need long-term commitments to secure sufficient supplies of NGL, on which Germany has placed its hopes of ending its dependence on gas imported from Russia.

“(Exploration) projects are guaranteed with long-term contracts. This is at least 10 years, or rather 20 years, ”he said. “We have to accept that we have to enter into long-term delivery contracts, as we had with Russia.”

While the company certainly needs to be restructured under government control, some strategic commitments would not change, including ownership of three Swedish nuclear power plants that generate 1.4GW of power.