Former Justice Minister Germán Garavano harshly charged against Kirchnerism for the judicial reform that he is promoting and promptly questioned the appointed Minister of Justice, Martín Soria. “His criticisms of the judiciary are for political reasons,” he said.

In an interview with the “Code F” program on Radio Continental, Garavano crossed over to Kirchnerism for his complaints against the so-called lawfare. “Is an invention, a nonsense that they use to try to explain their legal problems and affect judicial independence, ”he argued about the theory of a persecution of the sector against the Government in what has to do with cases of Comodoro Py that affect officials of the ruling party.

Garavano, former head of Justice in the government of Mauricio Macri, also wielded, in line with this, that “this invention lacks a central component, which are the judges or prosecutors who are actually the ones who intervened in all these judicial processes and who made all these decisions, which were dozens of judges of first instance and Chamber. And this is what clearly indicates that it is an invention. In none of these cases is a judge or anything mentioned ”.

There was also direct questions to Martín Soria, the new Minister of Justice. While he asked to let “act”, he also acknowledged that “in principle, their statements are a major setback with respect to judicial independence. Until now, it has been very harsh regarding the Justice, the Supreme Court in part, and not because of its operation, but with criticism for political issues that seek to influence, above all, cases of corruption that affect the Kirchner government. That’s a bad sign, “he said.

Garavano, on the other hand, spoke about Judge María Servini de Cubría’s decision to summon Macri’s former advisor, Fabián Rodríguez Simón, to declare in a case initiated by businessman Fabián De Sousa for alleged extortion against the Indalo Group that he heads with Cristóbal López.

“It tries to generate a story on the court table not to explain why they did not pay those $ 8,000 million that they took from the Argentines. That is what is not explained, ”added the former official regarding the debt contracted by the Kirchner businessmen, who did not pay taxes to the AFIP from the Oil Combustibles firm.

“The summons is very striking due to the evidence of the case and the day it was carried out, since it was within two months: just the same day that Macri presented his book,” reflected the judge, who completed his entire term in the previous government.

That case, initiated by De Sousa, has Macri as a denounced. In it, calls between the former head of State and officials of his government in the Justice sector stand out, such as Rodríguez SImón, who according to a report released this week spoke 59 times with the head of the Supreme Court, designated in the body by Macri, Carlos Rosenkrantz .. “Servini is doing a fishing excursion, something that criminal law prohibits. The calls between Rodríguez Simón and Rosenkrantz have nothing to do with the judicial file, ”warned the former Minister of Justice.