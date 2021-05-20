Former Justice Minister German Garavano denied this Thursday to his successor Martín Soria who affirmed that the bill to reform the public prosecutor’s office that Kirchnerism wants to approve “is the same” that the government of former president Mauricio Macri proposed in 2016.

“With all intention Soria once again tries to confuse and attack the opposition with his account of the lawfare“, said to Clarion.

So Garavano went to the crossroads of Soria who said yesterday that the controversial project voted on Tuesday in the Justice and Criminal Legislation commissions for Kirchnerism “It is the same law” proposed by the then Minister of Change in 2016.

Now Kirchnerism makes efforts to achieve a quorum of 128 deputies to be able to deal with the project on the premises.

The project approved in commission with changes was widely criticized by associations of prosecutors, judges, businessmen and civil society entities such as REJIA (Network of Entities for Independent Justice in Argentina).

Soria insisted that “this law that we are dealing with it’s the same law that he wanted to sanction the macrismo with Garavano in 2016. It is the same law that Federico Pinedo, Miguel Angel Pichetto, Rodolfo Urtubey presented in 2017 … “

Then Justice Minister K said that in 2016 “they took the shortest path, the one with the mafia. They opted to suppress the legislative debate and used their nefarious judicial table that was made up of Garavano “to supposedly” persecute “opponents.

Garavano told Clarion that “Soria deliberately confuses things. Our 2016 project kept two thirds to elect the new attorney and did not touch the composition of the jury for prosecuting prosecutors ”.

In 2017 there was a non-Kirchnerist Peronist project presented by senators “Urtubey, Pedro Guastavino and signed by Federico Pinedo and Angel Rozas that did modify the 2/3. He was criticized by the prosecutors, Cels, and did not advance, “recalled the former Macri minister.

Garavano recalled that his project signed by former President Mauricio Macri did include a shortening of the mandate of the attorney general of the nation to five years instead of being for life.

This project was discussed while the founder of Justicia Legitima, Alejandra Gils Carbó, was a prosecutor. Gils Cargó resigned in December 2017 and appointed Eduardo Casal as interim by decree on January 1, 2018, who today is the target of attacks by Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

The debate over the Garavano project that “had the support of Sergio Massa and other sectors of Peronism he fell when it was decided to give the chairmanship of the monitoring commission of the public prosecutor’s office to Graciela Camaño ”. Then, the deputy Elisa Carrió objected to approving that initiative if the condition was to appoint Camano.

A year later, the non-Kirchnerist Peronist reform project was presented, but it was resisted by the association of prosecutors and CELS, among others, because it proposed reducing the two-thirds of the Senate’s votes to appoint the new attorney.

After Gils Carbó resigned, Macri proposed Buenos Aires judge Inés Weinberg de Roca as a candidate for the Procuratorate but did not get the necessary advice in the Senate. In addition, the former planning secretary, Roberto Barata, organized a campaign against his application from prison, according to the eavesdropping of Operative Puf.

