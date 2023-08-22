In an inconspicuous office building in Frankfurt’s north end, one of Germany’s largest video game projects is about to be completed this year. More than a dozen people are crowded into a small adjoining room in front of two screens. Two young men play side by side, the others comment, cheer and laugh with them. It’s not about group fun at all, but a technical test. Two programming interfaces are compared, since most video games are not only released for one platform, but for several, i.e. for the computer and game consoles, at the same time.

“Atlas Fallen” is the name of the game that is being created here at Deck13. On a barren, mostly desert-covered planet, the character learns that she can control the sand and thus defeat monsters. Four years of development work went into the project, which around 90 employees of the company were working on at the same time. The development of the game costs between 10 and 20 million euros, but managing director Jan Klose does not want to reveal the exact amount, which is common in the industry.

Due to the financial and human effort, “Atlas Fallen” can be classified as a so-called Double-A game, which is the second highest category. The highest category, Triple-A, includes productions such as “Grand Theft Auto 5”, the Fifa football series (now EA Sports FC) or “Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”. Behind it are often teams of several hundred people and budgets in the hundreds of millions. They are comparable to the really big Hollywood productions for the cinema.

Projects like “Atlas Fallen” are the exception rather than the rule in Germany. Germany, which is often dubbed the land of poets and thinkers, is an absolute video game nation: 58 percent of Germans between the ages of 6 and 69 play video games, according to the market research institute GfK, men and women almost equally (52 to 48 Percent). The games industry in Germany generated around 10 billion euros in sales in 2022, which is more than the film or music industry. Germany is the European champion when it comes to sales and is one of the largest markets in the world.







Measly market share

However, the share of German productions in sales is measly at less than 5 percent. In order to change that, the then Transport and Digital Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) announced ambitious goals. Germany should become the “lead market” for video games. Funding for video games was laid down in the coalition agreement and finally integrated into the federal budget. The federal government has been donating a total of 50 million euros annually since 2019 as a non-repayable grant, capped at a maximum of a quarter of the total costs. First, Scheuer’s Ministry of Transport distributed the funds, since the traffic light government this has been part of the Ministry of Economics’ responsibilities.

The Fishlabs developer studio is one of the beneficiaries of the funding. The Hamburgers are planning a big leap in the next three years with the project under the working title “Project Black”. With more than 5.5 million euros in funding, Fishlabs receives the largest single sum of all funded titles. Compared to their last game “Chorus”, which also won the German Computer Game Award, the budget has grown by 50 percent to over 20 million euros.