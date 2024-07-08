Home page politics

The frigate “Hamburg” is heading to the Red Sea for the EU military operation against the Houthi rebels. The Bundeswehr ship lacks a significant protection system.

Wilhelmshaven – The armed forces is once again participating with a frigate in the EU military operation to protect merchant ships against attacks by the Houthi militia in the Red Sea. The frigate “Hamburg” left the largest base of the German Navy in Wilhelmshaven (Lower Saxony), the Navy said.

After a ndrHowever, according to the report, the ship lacks a special radar device that can detect ballistic anti-ship missiles. Nevertheless, the “Hamburg” can fend off such missiles, stressed Marco Thiele, the chairman of the navy at the Bundeswehr Association. It is “absolutely inappropriate” to speak of a suicide mission.

Loud ndr The crew has a queasy feeling about the mission because of the lack of radar. In a conversation with a marine, the term “suicide mission” was mentioned. According to the navy, the warship will first travel to the Mediterranean to the Greek island of Crete, where the ship and crew will prepare for the mission by firing missiles. This should give the crew security, said Thiele. Only then will the onward journey to the Red Sea be planned.

The frigate “Hessen”, which, like the “Hamburg”, belongs to the “Sachsen” class of the German Federal Navy. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Bundeswehr deployment in the Red Sea: German Navy escorts merchant ships

At the beginning of the year, the German Navy had already taken part in the EU military mission “Aspides” with the frigate “Hessen”. During the eight-week mission, the crew had shot down several drones belonging to the Houthi militia, which operates from Yemen and is allied with Iran. It was the first combat mission of this kind for the German Navy. According to earlier information from the Ministry of Defense, a total of 27 merchant ships had been safely escorted through the area of ​​operations by the “Hessen”.

Ship type / ship class: Frigate / Saxony Home port: Wilhelmshaven Commissioning: 13 December 2004 Crew: 251 soldiers Length Width: 143m / 17.4m Armament: 1x ship gun 7.6 cm L/62 Sk 76/62 Compact, 32 cell vertical launcher for surface-to-air missiles SM-2 and ESSM, 2x quadruple launcher for ship-to-ship missiles RGM-84 Harpoon, 2x close defense system RIM-116 RAM

German Navy frigate “Hamburg”: concerns among Bundeswehr soldiers

The frigate “Hamburg”, like the “Hessen”, belongs to the so-called Sachsen class. This type of frigate is specially designed for escort and maritime control. The 143-meter-long warship is equipped with a special radar that, according to the German Armed Forces, can monitor an airspace the size of the entire North Sea. These frigates also have anti-aircraft missiles on board. The weapon systems are capable of engaging targets at a distance of up to 160 kilometers. (dpa)