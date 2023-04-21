Dirk Engelhardt knows what he is talking about when he criticizes the work situation of truck drivers and the facilities at rest stops. And not just because, as spokesman of the board of directors of the Federal Association of Road Haulage, Logistics and Disposal, he deals with the concerns of German transport companies on a daily basis. During his school and university days, he himself traveled all over Europe with forty-ton trucks. After completing his doctorate and habilitation on logistics topics in agriculture, he turned his attention entirely to transport. After working for a Raiffeisen subsidiary, the 1973-born switched to the umbrella organization for road haulage, logistics and waste disposal in 2017, which represents the interests of around 7,000 transport companies.

Mr. Engelhardt, long-distance drivers have been on strike at the Gräfenhausen rest area on the A5 for a month. What does that mean for your industry?

The situation in Gräfenhausen actually reflects the situation in road haulage in Europe quite well. As an association, we have been complaining about this for many years, because there are actually two worlds. On the one hand we have the Western European and here the German companies, where we have reasonable relationships.

What does that mean?

The drivers are paid well, everyone gets more than the minimum wage, because wages have risen sharply in recent years. The drivers are usually at home every evening or, if they are on long-distance transport, they are at home every weekend. There is no situation in which drivers travel around Europe like vagabonds for weeks or months.



Dirk Engelhardt is the spokesman for the board of directors of the Federal Association of Road Haulage, Logistics and Disposal.

On the other hand, is that different with Eastern European haulage companies?

Yes. We now have many Eastern European market participants. They have a market share of almost 40 percent in the transport business.

On the freeways you get the impression that there are a lot more?

That’s right, in cross-border truck traffic the Eastern European share is more than 80 percent. The companies often have their drivers deployed in Europe for months. From surveys we learned that two months is the minimum, but it went up to more than a year – including Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Easter. These drivers are really roaming around Europe like nomads with no way of getting home.

That sounds like conditions similar to those of the Eastern European temporary workers in the meat industry?

I would say it’s even worse in the transport industry than in the meat industry. The workers can at least do some shopping in the evening and take care of themselves in their accommodation.







While the Eastern European long-distance drivers spend the night in the truck at the rest area?

And not only that: We have a glaring lack of truck parking spaces in Germany, there are about 40,000 missing, there are also too few sanitary facilities, and it should also be possible to go somewhere from the rest areas, for example with rental bikes or mopeds to come shopping. In addition, every commercial area should actually have sanitary facilities for delivery traffic. Instead, drivers like those in Gräfenhausen spend their weekends in the vehicles in completely overcrowded parks and rest areas.

But what is not legal?

No, and that doesn’t happen with German companies either. So I put my hand in the fire. German companies plan their vehicles home for the weekend. The vehicles are parked at the depots and the drivers are with their families. This is also mandatory, because the EU has actually launched a good package of laws, the so-called mobility package, and we as an association have also been very committed to this. It stipulates, for example, that the driver must be given the opportunity to come home every 14 days. In addition, it is also very clearly regulated that the vehicle must return to its starting point every eight weeks.