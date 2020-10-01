A.On Tuesday, Heiko Maas made his big appearance at the General Assembly of the United Nations. Because the German Foreign Minister is currently in Corona quarantine, he addressed the delegates of the 193 UN member states by video recording. Of course, that did not prevent him from presenting a variation on his favorite topic with verve: a renewed plea for multilateralism.

The SPD politician addressed almost every source of fire in the world: the corona pandemic, the crisis triangle Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, the Middle East, the Sahel zone, Libya, Syria, the climate and the eroding arms control. Everywhere, “our generation is faced with a choice,” said Maas, either “to go ahead alone, without consideration” and thus to ignore the multilateral legacy of the UN. “Or to renew this legacy – and show that the right answer to the crises of our time is more solidarity”. In any case, Germany is ready for international cooperation.

The crucial question, however, is: is Germany in a position to exert significant influence at all? This not only requires a commitment to cooperation, but above all adequate diplomatic, military and development resources – including the willingness to use these means of power in a planned manner. Six years ago, ex-Federal President Joachim Gauck appealed that the Federal Republic of Germany must take on responsibility “earlier, more decisively and more substantially” in the world. So has the government heeded this warning?

A new report from the Munich Security Conference investigates this question. Gauck had given his speech in Munich in 2014, which is why conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger and his team felt it was their duty to give “an overview of the strategic situation of German foreign policy” for the first time, as the experienced diplomat puts it.

“We are experiencing a break in an era in which all the certainties on which German foreign policy has been based for decades are disappearing.” For example, Germany’s business model, benefiting from the rule-based world order guaranteed by the USA, is obsolete, both economically and in terms of security policy. “Nevertheless, we behave as if we could continue to live with the status quo,” says Ischinger. “We can’t do that. It’s about questions about our existence. “

Gauck was one of the first readers of the 118-page paper. His conclusion: Yes, there has been progress “in overcoming crises and emergencies, in realigning NATO or in responding to the corona pandemic”. But then the restriction follows: “But it is also correct that our commitment in some key areas remains below the requirements of a changed world and the expectations of our partners. Foreign countries sometimes trust us more than we do ourselves. “

The results of the report

The report also comes to this conclusion. “German foreign policy is changing – but the world around us is changing faster,” it says. The German commitment not only falls short of the expectations of the allies in NATO and the European Union: “It also does not meet the requirements arising from the strategic environment.” If almost all the pillars of foreign policy were eroded, gradual adjustments could no longer help .

Germany is facing a “fateful decision: it can resolutely work to strengthen Europe in order to effectively defend German and European interests. Or Germany renounces the shaping of change, leaves it at the status quo and adjusts itself to the fact that EU-Europe mutates into an appendage of Eurasia, which is dominated by other powers. “

All political decision-makers are aware of this “world political turning point”, but: “What has so far been missing is a will, borne by the political class, for a new German foreign policy that makes a sovereign Europe possible.” Nothing less than turning point in the German foreign policy “.

A German leadership role in the EU, which the majority of the partners want, is postulated as the goal. In order to enable Europe to act, Germany must first define its strategic interests at the national level and modernize its foreign policy apparatus. That begins with a further development of the “strategic culture”.

A national strategy document to be submitted regularly by the government, as is customary with all important allies, appears to be necessary. Such a document is currently published roughly every ten years. “Such a paper and interim reports on an annual basis could be the subject of debates in the Bundestag and help create greater public awareness of the most important international issues. In addition, regardless of this, the Bundestag should generally debate foreign policy issues more often, ”the report says.

The apparatus of the government in foreign and security policy has hardly developed any further since the 1960s – on the contrary, uncoordinated polyphony prevails in the international departments, the authors speak of the “Berlin disharmonics”. What is needed is “an improvement of our apparatus, whether through the more systematic use and expansion of the Federal Security Council or the creation of new coordination structures.”

Where there is the greatest need to catch up

Diplomacy, development cooperation and defense must also be backed by sufficient resources: “In a long-term comparison, the share of international spending in the federal budget has fallen considerably and is no longer appropriate to the current situation.” The greatest need to catch up is with defense spending, but also the number Diplomats are too low. The reduction in the American military presence in Europe – a trend that, according to the report, will continue regardless of the outcome of the US elections – also increases the demands: “Germany will not be able to avoid mobilizing more resources if Europe is to be able to act in terms of foreign and defense policy . “

The authors suspect that the effects of the corona pandemic will more likely lead to Germany’s spending in this area being critically reviewed. However, they advise against making cuts: “In view of the changes in global politics, we should not save here in order not to endanger the foundations of our security and prosperity.” Instead, an increase is proposed, namely spending three percent of the gross domestic product on international politics as a whole. In the current budget it is around two percent.

In interviews with top foreign policy personnel in the republic, the report’s authors also asked why Germany is having such difficulties with its international politics. The standard answer was that a more active security policy could not be communicated to the population and that only a few citizens were interested in the topic. But is this really true?

For the report, the Munich Security Conference commissioned the opinion research institute Forsa with a representative survey on the foreign and security policy attitudes of the population, which was carried out in August. Accordingly, a clear majority, namely 64 percent, is very or strongly interested in foreign and security policy.

75 percent of those questioned assume that there will be more crises and conflicts in the next few years – a very realistic assessment. The population is “in parts even further than parts of the broader political elite,” according to the report’s authors.

Overall, the Germans remained open-minded and multilateral. And they are ready for a more active foreign policy – but only as far as civilian instruments are involved. The majority of military operations are rejected, and Germany’s economic power also does not want the majority to be used for foreign policy purposes. So it is welcome to have more influence, but without the use of means of power beyond diplomacy: resolving this paradox of public opinion, says Ischinger, is “a political leadership task”.