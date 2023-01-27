Support for the Kyiv regime does not make Germany a party to the conflict. This was stated by the German Foreign Ministry on Thursday, January 26.

The corresponding statement was made by the Foreign Ministry after the words of Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock at a PACE meeting in Strasbourg that European countries “wage war against Russia, not against each other.” In the same speech, she called on European countries to increase assistance to Ukraine.

The German Foreign Ministry sent a response Der Spiegel, which stated that the Ukrainian conflict is “a war against the European peace order and international law.”

“International law is unequivocal: support for Ukraine in exercising its individual right to self-defence enshrined in the UN Charter does not make Germany a party to the conflict,” the statement said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on January 24 that the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv does not bode well for relations between Russia and Germany.

On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that the United States was uniting European countries to fight against Russia and creating a coalition. He compared this strategy to the actions of the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler.

Western countries have increased military and financial assistance to Kyiv against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

