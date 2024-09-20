Baerbock: Without Western support, Ukraine will come to an end

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin will continue to provide assistance to Kyiv, including military assistance, as long as the conflict continues. Her words are quoted by the agency DPA.

“Because otherwise it will be the end of Ukraine,” Baerbock noted.

During the Greens’ election event in Potsdam, she stressed that if the West does not support Kyiv, “it will be the end of Ukraine.”

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to hand over Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, which have a range of about 500 kilometers. In early September, it became known that Scholz was developing his own plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. It was reported that the Chancellor wanted to conclude a compromise agreement that would allow for the transfer of territories to Russia.

In addition, German Bundestag member Gregor Gysi criticized military aid to Ukraine and called for a move to discussing a ceasefire and peace talks to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.