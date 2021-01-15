The German Foreign Ministry commented on Russia’s statement on the beginning of the procedure for withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty. Reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the foreign department.

The report says that Russia’s decision has a concrete impact on security and confidence in the northern hemisphere. “This is a serious blow to the global arms control architecture,” the message says.

The department pointed out that the information about the preparation of the Russian Federation for withdrawal from the agreement was accepted with great regret. However, it is in the interests of the Russian Federation to continue a constructive dialogue on the future of the Treaty, the FRG Foreign Ministry stressed.

Let us remind you that on January 15 the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Russia’s withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty. The decision was made due to the fact that on November 22, 2020, the United States withdrew from the agreement and refused to return to compliance with the agreement on new terms. This undermined the role of the document “as a tool for building confidence and security.”

Earlier, a commentary on Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Treaty was provided to NATO.