The German Foreign Ministry does not consider the visit of the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell to Moscow a mistake. This was announced on Monday, February 8, at a briefing by the representative of the German Foreign Ministry Andrea Sasse.

“As for Borrel’s trip, in our opinion, we do not see a mistake in trying to have a constructive conversation with Russia. The signals from Russia were, of course, more than disappointing, ” “RIA News” Sasse’s words.

She noted that the EU countries after these negotiations will discuss their further actions.

Earlier, on February 7, Borrell’s statement on the results of his visit to Moscow was published on the website of the European External Relations Service. There, he claims that Russia has no interest in normalizing relations with Europe, as evidenced by the expulsion of EU diplomats during his visit.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow was surprised at how Borrell assessed the results of his visit to Russia, since his assessment contrasts strongly with his own statements made after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The day before, Borrell had said that relations between Moscow and the European Union were far from satisfactory, but diplomatic channels for exchanging views should remain open.

In addition, on February 5, Borrell at a meeting with Lavrov said that relations between Russia and the European Union are tense, but creating a wall of silence is not an option.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation declared on February 5 persona non grata three diplomats of the embassies of Germany, Sweden and Poland in connection with their participation in illegal actions on the territory of Russia.