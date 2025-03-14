Russian invaders cross the border of one of the Baltic countries, the allied troops deployed on the NATO eastern flank and the NATO and the German army Activate at home the “cold start” protocol.

That means … that tens of thousands of soldiers must appear in a maximum period of 48 hours at meeting points that can be 600 kilometers from their homes.

The Germans are very predictive and demonstrate it even in war. If the Bundeswehr (armed forces of Germany) It has proven reaction logistics protocols that allow the troops to be mobilized in an orderly manner in the planned time, their soldiers must also have an action plan that allows them to leave home to war in very few hours and with guarantees.

By way of help, the German army advises a series of preparations. It is a list in which each component must be labeled as soon as possible and includes from having made a testament and signed a notarial power to someone of trust for any civil, financial or judicial act during their absence, until they specified to which people and in which direction their controls should notify any information about their destiny, medical leave or death.

The key is to have everything in order to be able Go to the alert call with the peace of mind that any eventuality will be resolved.

The current German army is no longer composed of soldiers who leave wife and children at home. The index of separations and divorces is very high, so soldiers are recommended to leave the care of children in the corresponding periods, as well as any person dependent in their position.

Although today we communicate from almost anywhere in the world through the mobile phone, that ease can be interrupted in a conflict, so it is advisable to leave alternative communication routes, from postal addresses to memorized phone numbers, which allow extreme circumstances to maintain communication with loved ones.

The convenience of having identified and committed to people who can take care of pets during absence, especially soldiers who live alone are also indicated.

“It is a good basis to be able to make preparations in case of emergency at an early stage,” praises the commissioner for the Armed Forces, Eva Högl This forty pages protocol.

Högl has given order that “all soldiers become familiar with verification lists and their concrete compliance as soon as possible,” and stressed that it is a completely new scenario for soldiers. Although the Bundeswehr has long sent contingents limited abroad, such as the mission in Afghanistan, until now they were long preparation expeditions, discussed even in the Plenary of Parliament.

That allowed the soldiers to prepare on their own for deployments that were seen coming. The new safety situation on the NATO eastern flank suggests that, next time, the deployment will be lightning. Hence the need to cover any lack in the course of very few hours.

The “cold start” protocol encourages all the substantive decisions to be taken beforehand, for example if the housing rental contract must be rescinded, renew the insurance that is overcoming or ending subscriptions in gyms, clubs, associations or other leisure activities.

In addition, it implies relatives or cohabiting, who will have to help a “change of mentality” that may include the support of psychologists. Seriously addressing the difficult questions about war and existing dangers can counteract fears, especially the little ones.

Very specifically, “the creation of the Lithuanian Heavy Combat Brigade, formed by the 122nd Panzer Granaderos Battalion in Oberviechtach and the 203rd Battalion of Augustorf tanks, must be accompanied by a change of mentality among the relatives of the soldiers,” Högl warned.

If Putin attacks NATO, German soldiers in Lithuania will be on the front line, just a few kilometers from the border with Belarus, a nearby ally of Russia. And, if that happens, it is better to be ready not only for war, but also have everything well arranged at home.